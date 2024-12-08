Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Assad left Syria after giving orders for peaceful power handover: Russia

Assad left Syria after giving orders for peaceful power handover: Russia

Russia has waged a military campaign in Syria since September 2015, teaming up with Iran to allow Assad's government to fight armed opposition groups and reclaim control over most of the country

Bashar Assad, Bashar, Vladimir Putin, putin
While Russia now concentrates the bulk of its military resources in Ukraine, it has maintained a military foothold in Syria and keeps troops at its bases there. (Photo: PTI)
AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Russia's Foreign Ministry claimed Sunday that Bashar Assad had left Syria after negotiations with rebel groups, and gave instructions to transfer power peacefully.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday, the ministry said Moscow had not directly participated in these talks. It also said it has been following the dramatic events in Syria with extreme concern".

It also said Russian troops stationed in Syria have been put on high alert and that as of early afternoon Sunday, there was no serious threat to the security of Russia's military bases there.

Russia has waged a military campaign in Syria since September 2015, teaming up with Iran to allow Assad's government to fight armed opposition groups and reclaim control over most of the country.

While Russia now concentrates the bulk of its military resources in Ukraine, it has maintained a military foothold in Syria and keeps troops at its bases there.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Russia's abandonment of Syria's President Assad led to his downfall: Trump

Fall of Bashar Assad after 14 yrs of war in Syria ends decades-long dynasty

Oppn fighters drive Syrian leader from country. Who are they, what now?

Syrian govt appears to fall after lightning rebel offensive; Assad flees

Not our fight: US should have nothing to do with Syria conflict, says Trump

Topics :Vladimir PutinSyriaSyria crisisSyria governmentBashar al-AssadRussiaRussia Ukraine ConflictUS Russia

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story