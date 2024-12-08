Ghana's ruling party candidate concedes presidential election to oppn rival

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ahead of the official announcement, Bawumia told a press briefing that the people of Ghana voted for change, and he respects that decision with all humility

Photo: Twitter
AP Accra (Ghana)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 5:36 PM IST
Ghana's vice president and ruling party candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, on Sunday conceded defeat to opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama in the West African nation's tightly contested presidential election.

Ahead of the official announcement, Bawumia told a press briefing that the people of Ghana voted for change, and he respects that decision with all humility.

I've just called His Excellency John Mahama to congratulate him as president-elect of the Republic of Ghana, he said.

Bawumia was running as the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, or NPP, which has struggled to resolve the economic crisis under outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo.

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

