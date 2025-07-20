Andy Byron resigns as Astronomer CEO after Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal

Andy Byron has resigned as CEO of artificial intelligence (AI) company Astronomer just days after a video of him and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot appearing on a 'kiss cam' at a Coldplay concert went viral.

On Saturday, Astronomer confirmed Byron’s resignation in a statement posted on its LinkedIn profile. “Our leaders are expected to model the highest standards of conduct and accountability – and recently, that standard was not upheld,” it said. “Andy Byron has submitted his resignation, which the Board of Directors has accepted.”

The company announced that co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy has been appointed interim CEO. A formal search for a permanent successor is underway. “While public attention may have shifted overnight, our mission remains the same – solving real-world problems in data and AI,” Astronomer added.

Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot 'kiss cam' scandal The incident took place during Coldplay’s performance on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts near Boston. The controversy began when the kiss cam focused on a blonde woman and a silver-haired man, later identified as Byron and Cabot. As the woman covered her face and the man ducked away, their awkward reaction drew the crowd’s attention and prompted onstage commentary from the band. The moment was captured on video and rapidly circulated online. Online users soon identified the individuals in the video as Andy Byron, who is married to marketing executive Megan Kerrigan, and Kristin Cabot, who is married to Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot.