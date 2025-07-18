Friday, July 18, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Caught on concert cam: Astronomer CEO, HR chief spotted in Coldplay clip

A Coldplay concert moment turned viral for Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot, after a crowd cam sparked affair rumours and social media frenzy

A Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, turned into an international spectacle for tech firm Astronomer and its CEO, Andy Byron. A spontaneous moment on the venue’s “kiss cam” cast the spotlight on Byron and the company’s HR chief — triggering office affair rumours and a firestorm of social media reactions. 
  During the Coldplay concert on Wednesday, the stadium’s cam zoomed in on the duo enjoying the show together. The pair, Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, were seen standing together. As the camera lingered, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin quipped, “Oh, look at these two. Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” Reacting to the surprise, Byron ducked out of sight while Cabot shielded her face. 
 
Within hours, the moment — which the internet users are now calling “Coldplaygate” — became one of the internet’s top viral clips. The video, posted on TikTok and X, amassed millions of views by the morning.

Who is Andy Byron?

Andy Byron ascended to the CEO role at Astronomer, a New York-based data software company known for its Astro DataOps platform, in July 2023. Prior to Astronomer, Byron held executive leadership positions at several enterprise software firms, including Lacework, Cybereason, and Fuze, where he was instrumental in scaling revenues from approximately $20 million to over $100 million. 
Newsweek reported that the private data infrastructure company achieved “unicorn” status in 2022, reaching a valuation of at least $1 billion. The firm has since relocated its headquarters to New York City. 
Before joining his current role, Andy Byron was with Lacework, where he served as President from June 2019 to November 2022, and later continued as an Advisor until May 2023. Between 2017 and 2019, Byron held the role of Chief Revenue Officer at Cybereason. His earlier career also includes serving as President and Chief Operating Officer at Fuze, along with positions at Vericenter and BMC Software. 
Byron, 50, is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, an educator. The couple resides in Massachusetts with their two children. Astronomer itself has grown into a high-profile startup with an estimated valuation between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion as of its latest funding round, making Byron a significant stakeholder in the tech industry.
 

Who is Kristin Cabot?

Kristin Cabot joined Astronomer as Chief People Officer in November 2024. With a background in talent management and leadership at high-growth tech companies, she was brought on to foster company culture and align “people strategy” with Astronomer’s ambitious business plans.

