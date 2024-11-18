Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

At least 11 killed, 48 injured in Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Tyr region

The strikes in the Tyr region come weeks after Israel had conducted earlier military operations in the area

Israel attack, Hezbollah
Representative Image: At least 11 people were killed and 48 injured in Israeli strikes in Lebanon's Tyr region. Image: Bloomberg
ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
At least 11 people were killed and 48 injured in Israeli strikes in Lebanon's Tyr region, AFP reported, quoting Lebanon ministry.

The strikes in the Tyr region come weeks after Israel had conducted earlier military operations in the area. According to Al Jazeera's prior reports, the late October strikes caused damage to several heritage sites and left 16 people injured.

These recent attacks follow an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, which killed Hezbollah's media relations chief, Mohammed Afif, on Sunday, the Times of Israel reported.

In a post on the social media platform, X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also confirmed the death of "Chief Propagandist and Spokesperson of Hezbollah, Mohammed Afif".

According to the IDF, "Afif was a senior Hezbollah military operative, in contact with senior officials and directly involved in advancing and executing Hezbollah's terrorist activities against Israel".

IDF also noted that "Messages broadcasted by Afif to the Lebanese media glorified and incited terrorist activities against Israel, and he was responsible for numerous psychological terror operations against the Israeli public".

"Afif's impact on the terrorist organization proves that he was directly involved in Hezbollah's terrorist activity against the State of Israel", the IDF further added.

The strikes in Tyr and the death of the Hezbollah spokesperson come in the wake of the attack at Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home on Sunday.

Three suspects were arrested for throwing flares at Netanyahu's residence. Earlier in October, Netanyahu's private residence was targetted by a Hezbollah drone. Images published in Israeli media showed cracks in a bedroom window where the drone struck but failed to penetrate.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

