At least 2 killed, 14 injured in blast in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least two people were killed and 14 others, including police personnel, injured in a bomb blast in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, police said.

District Police Officer Tahir Shah said the improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred close to a police patrol vehicle near a taxi stand in Wana tehsil in South Waziristan district.

The powerful explosion killed two people and injured 14 others, including two police personnel, he said.

Tahir said security forces have been deployed in the area following the blast and subsequent firing. The injured were shifted to Wana Headquarters Hospital.

Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.