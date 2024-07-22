Austin praises Biden's statesmanship after he drops out of prez race

Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III lauded President Joe Biden's exceptional contributions to America's national security in a statement released today. Secretary Austin expressed profound gratitude for President Biden's leadership, highlighting his pivotal role in shaping US foreign policy and strengthening global alliances. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp President Biden's legacy, as outlined by Secretary Austin, includes a robust defence of democratic values and strategic initiatives that have fortified America's position on the global stage. Notably, President Biden spearheaded international efforts to support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, revitalised US engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, and bolstered Nato alliances.



Under President Biden's command, significant milestones were achieved, including the launch of the historic AUKUS partnership aimed at enhancing security in the Indo-Pacific. His administration's response to challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the withdrawal from Afghanistan underscored his commitment to protecting American interests while upholding global stability.

Secretary Austin emphasised President Biden's personal dedication to the Department of Defence and the US military, citing landmark legislation that secured historic funding for defence initiatives. President Biden's leadership also prioritised diversity and inclusivity within the armed forces, appointing historic firsts such as the first female Deputy Secretary of Defence and the first black Secretary of Defence.

President Biden's unwavering support for the US military, noted Secretary Austin, was consistently underscored by his advocacy for improved benefits and support for service members and their families. His mantra of "God bless our troops" resonated deeply within the armed forces as a testament to his genuine appreciation for their sacrifices and dedication.

Secretary Austin reiterated the Department of Defence's unified recognition and appreciation for President Biden's service to the nation, his unwavering commitment to the Constitution, and his steadfast leadership in defending democratic principles worldwide.

Earlier on Sunday, President Biden announced his decision not to seek re-election, citing the best interests of the Democratic Party and the nation. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for the upcoming presidential election, calling for unity among Democrats to defeat Republican candidate Donald Trump.

President Biden has been recuperating at his Delaware home after testing positive for Covid-19 during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. His decision to withdraw from the presidential race follows internal Democratic pressure after a widely criticised debate performance against former President Donald Trump on June 27.