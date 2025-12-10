Australia enforces world-first ban on social media access for teens

Australia’s social media ban for youths took effect Wednesday, a landmark move that’s drawn global attention at a time governments are increasingly enacting rules to shield minors from toxic content and cyberbullying.

The law, passed last year, mandates services such as ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok and Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram keep under-16s off their platforms or face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($33 million). Australia becomes the world’s first democracy to undertake such a crackdown in response to growing concerns about social media’s harms.

It’s likely to be the first of many. Policymakers in Indonesia, Denmark, Brazil and other nations are also moving to rein in Big Tech, which counts young users as a key demographic since they are likely to fuel future growth. Additional platforms affected in Australia include Snap Inc.’s Snapchat, Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube, Reddit Inc. and more.

All have said they will comply, though many have voiced opposition to rules they say were rushed through and risk pushing children into more dangerous corners of the internet. Still, Reddit said this week it’s launching new safety features globally for all under-18s. “It is a profound reform which will continue to reverberate around the world in coming months,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday. “This reform will change lives for Australian kids, allowing them to just have their childhood.” Attempts by staff in Bloomberg News’ Melbourne newsroom to open a Facebook account on Wednesday morning using the date of birth of a middle-school student were blocked. “We couldn’t create an account for you,” the site responded. “We were not able to sign you up for Facebook.”

However, no verification appeared required if a Facebook or Snapchat user inputs dates identifying them as 16 or older. Similar attempts to create accounts by entering birth dates corresponding with users under the age of 16 were also unsuccessful on TikTok and Instagram. Elon Musk’s X, which previously hadn’t responded to requests for comment on whether it would comply with the ban, now says on its website that it will do so. “It’s not our choice — it’s what the Australian law requires,” the website says. Attempting to create an under-16 account on the service now produces an error message.

Meanwhile chat app Discord Inc., which isn’t subject to the ban, said Tuesday it is enhancing safety features for users in Australia. There are early signs that young users in Australia are adopting rival services that haven’t been affected by the ban. On Wednesday morning, alternative social media platforms like ByteDance’s Lemon8, and Yepo, surged in popularity in Apple’s App Store. Chinese-owned Rednote, an Instagram-like service also known as Xiaohongshu, also saw weekly active users of its mobile app jump 37 per cent over the week of Dec. 1 compared to a year earlier, according to market intelligence firm SensorTower. Coverstar, a service that bills itself as a safe social platform for Generation Alpha, saw usage in Australia skyrocket 488 per cent over the same period, SensorTower said.

Virtual private networks, which can disguise a user’s location and offer a potential workaround for accessing banned platforms, are gaining in popularity. Demand for VPNs rose 103 per cent on Sunday compared to the daily average for the previous 28 days, according to global monitoring platform Top10VPN. Some young people took to TikTok Tuesday, using the hashtag #socialmediaban to express their opinions on the issue. One influencer who said she was 14 complained about the new law, though many commentators disagreed with her. Several TikTok users said they supported the ban, saying they think it will help protect younger generations.