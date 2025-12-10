Home / World News / Meet Eileen Higgins, first woman and Democrat in 30 years to lead Miami

Meet Eileen Higgins, first woman and Democrat in 30 years to lead Miami

Eileen Higgins, 61, defeated Republican Emilio González in a result that broke a long streak of the Grand Old Party (GOP) wins in Florida

Eileen Higgins becomes first woman and Democrat in 30 years to lead Miami
Eileen Higgins becomes first woman and Democrat in 30 years to lead Miami.
Akshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
Democrat Eileen Higgins made history on Tuesday (local time) by winning Miami’s mayoral race, becoming the city’s first woman mayor and the first Democrat in three decades to take the post.
 
Higgins, 61, defeated Republican candidate Emilio González in a result that broke a long streak of the Grand Old Party (GOP) wins in Florida. Her win also marked the first time since the 1990s that a non-Hispanic candidate secured the position.
 
Higgins secured 59 per cent of the vote against González’s 41 per cent. González, a businessman and former city manager who received US President Donald Trump’s endorsement, conceded, his campaign confirmed.
 
In a statement shared on Tuesday, Higgins said Miami voters had “made history” by turning away from what she described as "years of disorder" and choosing “ethical, accountable leadership” that would prioritise residents’ needs.
 
Miami-Dade County, an area with a large immigrant population, swung heavily toward Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Trump became the first Republican presidential nominee since 1988 to win the county. 
 

Who is Eileen Higgins?

 
An engineer by training, Higgins holds an MBA from Cornell University. She also serves as vice-chair of the National Association of Counties’ Transportation Steering Committee, where she has represented national infrastructure priorities. She is also a member of the organisation’s Economic Mobility Leadership Network. 
 
Higgins has served as the Miami-Dade County Commissioner for District 5 since 2018. She has represented parts of Miami and Miami Beach. According to her LinkedIn profile, she describes herself as a national voice on transportation, artificial intelligence and affordable housing, areas she placed at the centre of her campaign.
 
Her profile also mentions that she led the development of the country’s longest all-electric bus rapid transit line and oversaw the county’s shift toward fully electric bus fleets supported by expanded charging infrastructure. "Eileen also directed the rollout of the first countywide AI-policy framework for a government serving nearly three million residents," it reads.
 
Higgins has often been invited to testify before Congress and speak at policy forums hosted by institutions such as the Brookings Institution, Harvard, Bloomberg Infrastructure and the American Public Transportation Association.
 

What drove Higgins' victory?

 
Much like New York’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, Higgins centred her campaign on affordable housing. She drew on her record as county commissioner to argue that she understood the pressures facing residents and could deliver practical solutions.
 
Speaking to NBC News, Higgins said, "There are many approaches to affordability that local governments have in their own hands even though we aren’t in control of tariffs, which by the way is creating a huge affordability crisis."
 
Her campaign website outlined her priorities, saying she built thousands of affordable homes, strengthened small businesses through major investments, expanded public transit and created new recreational spaces for families.
 

Why Miami's mayoral race matters

 
Although Miami’s mayoral race is officially nonpartisan, Republican-leaning candidates have won every election since 2008. Democrats had not secured the office since 1997.
 
The contest made headlines after high-profile Democrats, including Senator Ruben Gallego, former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg and former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, also voiced their support.
 
As Florida’s second-largest city, Miami is often viewed as the gateway to Latin America, as it draws millions of visitors each year. This gives Higgins a role with considerable visibility and influence. 

Topics :United StatesFloridaInternational NewsBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

