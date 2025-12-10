Meet Eileen Higgins, first woman and Democrat in 30 years to lead Miami

Democrat Eileen Higgins made history on Tuesday (local time) by winning Miami’s mayoral race, becoming the city’s first woman mayor and the first Democrat in three decades to take the post.

Higgins, 61, defeated Republican candidate Emilio González in a result that broke a long streak of the Grand Old Party (GOP) wins in Florida. Her win also marked the first time since the 1990s that a non-Hispanic candidate secured the position.

Higgins secured 59 per cent of the vote against González’s 41 per cent. González, a businessman and former city manager who received US President Donald Trump’s endorsement, conceded, his campaign confirmed.

In a statement shared on Tuesday, Higgins said Miami voters had “made history” by turning away from what she described as "years of disorder" and choosing “ethical, accountable leadership” that would prioritise residents’ needs. Miami-Dade County, an area with a large immigrant population, swung heavily toward Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Trump became the first Republican presidential nominee since 1988 to win the county. Who is Eileen Higgins? An engineer by training, Higgins holds an MBA from Cornell University. She also serves as vice-chair of the National Association of Counties’ Transportation Steering Committee, where she has represented national infrastructure priorities. She is also a member of the organisation’s Economic Mobility Leadership Network.

Higgins has served as the Miami-Dade County Commissioner for District 5 since 2018. She has represented parts of Miami and Miami Beach. According to her LinkedIn profile, she describes herself as a national voice on transportation, artificial intelligence and affordable housing, areas she placed at the centre of her campaign. Her profile also mentions that she led the development of the country’s longest all-electric bus rapid transit line and oversaw the county’s shift toward fully electric bus fleets supported by expanded charging infrastructure. "Eileen also directed the rollout of the first countywide AI-policy framework for a government serving nearly three million residents," it reads.

Higgins has often been invited to testify before Congress and speak at policy forums hosted by institutions such as the Brookings Institution, Harvard, Bloomberg Infrastructure and the American Public Transportation Association. What drove Higgins' victory? Much like New York’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, Higgins centred her campaign on affordable housing. She drew on her record as county commissioner to argue that she understood the pressures facing residents and could deliver practical solutions. Speaking to NBC News, Higgins said, "There are many approaches to affordability that local governments have in their own hands even though we aren’t in control of tariffs, which by the way is creating a huge affordability crisis."