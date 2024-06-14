Austrian group accuses Google of tracking users on Chrome browser

Alphabet's Google has been hit with a complaint by the Austrian advocacy group NOYB (None of Your Business) for allegedly tracking users of Chrome web browser. This issue is already being investigated by European Union antitrust regulators, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Google is phasing out the use of third-party cookies, which advertisers use to track consumers, as part of an effort to protect consumer privacy. In place of these cookies, Google has introduced a suite of tools known as the "Privacy Sandbox". This initiative aims to block covert tracking techniques and limit data sharing with third parties while allowing developers and publishers to measure ads without tracking individual users.

As part of this transition, Chrome users are prompted to decide whether they want to activate the ad privacy feature, which is intended to prevent tracking.

However, NOYB contends that this feature still allows Google to track users within the browser, and argues that the company should first seek users' consent as mandated by European Union privacy regulations.

On Thursday, the group filed a formal complaint with the Austrian data protection authority.

Previous lawsuits faced by Google for tracking user data

Google has faced many complaints over the years regarding user and data privacy.

Last year, Google agreed to settle a major lawsuit that accused the company of secretly monitoring the online activities of countless individuals who believed they were browsing the internet in private. The lawsuit, initiated in 2020, involved a vast number of Google users and covered alleged violations dating back to June 1, 2016. Each user involved in the lawsuit sought damages of at least $5,000 for breaches of federal wiretapping and California privacy laws.

The lawsuit initially sought damages of no less than $5 billion, according to Reuters.

The plaintiffs claimed that Google's use of analytics, cookies, and various apps enabled the company to track user activities even when users opted for "Incognito" mode in Google Chrome or "private" browsing in other browsers.

This tracking allegedly allowed Google to accumulate vast amounts of personal information, providing insights into users' interests, activities, and even sensitive searches, effectively making Google an uncontrollable repository of personal data.