Authorities still looking for Charlie Kirk's killer, rifle recovered

An official in Utah said on Thursday police are working to identify Charlie Kirk's shooter, who jumped off a roof and fled after firing the fatal shot. A high-powered, bolt-action rifle was recovered from the area where the suspected Kirk shooter fled, the FBI said.

Kirk's killer appears to be of college age and blended in with the college population on the Utah campus where the shooting occurred.

Authorities searched on Thursday for the sniper who assassinated Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, with one bullet and then slipped away in the mayhem resulting from the latest act of political violence to befall America.