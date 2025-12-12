Awami League rejects Bangladesh election schedule, calls govt 'illegal'

The Bangladesh Awami League has outright rejected the election schedule announced by the country's interim government's Election Commission for the February 12, 2026, terming the move by the EC as "illegal" and accusing Bangladesh's Chief Advisor, Muhammad Yunus-led government of being a "killer-fascist" clique that cannot ensure a free and fair vote.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Thursday, the party stated that it has "closely reviewed the election schedule announced by the illegal, occupying, killer-fascist Yunus clique's illegal Election Commission" and declared that the current administration cannot ensure transparency, neutrality, or reflection of the people's will.

"The Bangladesh Awami League has closely reviewed the election schedule announced by the illegal, occupying, killer-fascist Yunus clique's illegal Election Commission. It is now clear that the current occupying authority is entirely biased and that under their control, it is impossible to ensure a fair and normal environment where transparency, neutrality, and the people's will can be reflected. Elections are the measure of public popularity. The Awami League is an election-orientated party. The Awami League has the strength, courage, and capacity to stand before the people," the statement read.

The Awami League emphasised its legacy as an election-orientated party, noting that since its founding, it has participated in 13 national elections, winning nine and forming the government. The party, which has dominated Bangladesh politics for decades under Sheikh Hasina, insisted that elections without the Awami League's participation would be a "scheme to push the country and the nation into a deep crisis." The statement demanded the immediate lifting of all restrictions on the Awami League, withdrawal of "fabricated cases" against Sheikh Hasina and other leaders, unconditional release of all political prisoners, and replacement of the current interim government with a neutral caretaker administration before any election.

"Attempting to hold an election while excluding the Bangladesh Awami League--the party that led the Liberation War--along with other political parties and the majority of the population, is a scheme to push the country and the nation into a deep crisis. To prevent the current crisis from escalating, all restrictions imposed on the Bangladesh Awami League must be lifted, all fabricated cases against Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina, national leaders, and people from all walks of life must be withdrawn, all political prisoners must be released unconditionally, and the current deceitful occupying government must be replaced with a neutral caretaker government to hold a free and participatory election. Therefore, the Bangladesh Awami League rejects the announced election schedule that excludes the representatives of the majority of the country's people," it added.

Earlier, Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin, in an address to the nation on state television BTV and state radio Bangladesh Betar, stated that the country is set to hold national elections on February 12, 2026, marking the first polls since the student-led uprising that removed former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. The election day will also feature a national referendum on the "July Charter", which proposes reforms including curbing executive powers and strengthening judicial independence. Voting will be held simultaneously for all 300 parliamentary seats. The next elections will be the first-ever twin polls in Bangladesh's history.