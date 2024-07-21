B'desh's top court scales back govt jobs quota after unrest killed scores

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bangladeshi authorities haven't shared any official numbers of those killed and injured, but the Daily Prothom Alo newspaper reported Saturday that at least 103 people have died so far

Students in Bangladesh protest against freedom fighter quota in government jobs
The Supreme Court in its verdict ordered 93 per cent of the government jobs to be allocated on a merit-based system, leaving the remaining 7 per cent for relatives of veterans | File image
AP Dhaka
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 2:12 PM IST
Bangladesh's top court on Sunday scaled back a controversial quota system for government job applicants after it led to nationwide unrest and deadly clashes between police and protesters that have killed scores of people.

The Supreme Court in its verdict ordered 93 per cent of the government jobs to be allocated on a merit-based system, leaving the remaining 7 per cent for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971 and other categories. Earlier, the system reserved 30 per cent of such jobs the relatives of war veterans.

Sunday's verdict comes after weeks of demonstrations - mostly led by students - that turned deadly on Tuesday after protesters began clashing with police. During the week, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets and hurled smoke grenades to scatter stone-throwing protesters who filled the streets and university campuses. Sporadic clashes in some parts of Dhaka, the capital, were reported on Saturday but it was not immediately clear whether there were any fatalities.

Bangladeshi authorities haven't shared any official numbers of those killed and injured, but the Daily Prothom Alo newspaper reported Saturday that at least 103 people have died so far.


First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

