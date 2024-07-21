Tensions rise in South China Sea as Taiwan rejects Philippines' claims

Tensions are rising in the South China Sea after Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) rejected claims made by the Philippines and Vietnam for an extended continental shelf in the disputed waters, Focus Taiwan reported. In a statement released on Friday, MOFA asserted that the actions of the two countries infringe on Taiwan's sovereignty and rights under international and maritime laws. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The actions by the Philippines and Vietnam have infringed upon our country's sovereignty and rights under international laws and maritime laws in the South China Sea," MOFA said in a press release on Friday.

MOFA said the claims made by the two nations were "unacceptable" and stressed the sovereign rights of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to its islands in the South China Sea.

However, MOFA also said that Taiwan was willing to address issues related to the South China Sea with the international community "on the basis of equal consultation."

The move comes after Vietnam filed its claims to the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS), following a similar move by the Philippines over a month ago, as per Focus Taiwan.

More From This Section

The Southeast Asian countries are seeking UN recognition of their claims to the continental shelf beyond the current 200 nautical miles from their shores.

Many countries have made territorial claims in the contested waters of the South China Sea, including China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia.

On June 17, Beijing denounced the Philippines' submission to CLCS on June 15 for recognition of an extended continental shelf, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China saying that Manila's claims had infringed upon China's sovereign rights.

The statement from the Taiwan MOFA comes even as the Taiwan Ministry of Defence is ready to kick of military exercises Han Kuang from July 22. According to a statement from the Ministry of National Defence Taiwan, the exercise seeks to refine operational plans in light of an increased threat from the Chinese PLA.