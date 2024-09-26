Baloch human rights council demands UN intervention in Balochistan

The Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) held a demonstration in front of the United Nations building in Geneva to express deep concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in Balochistan. During the demonstration held at the Broken Chair monument, the activists emphasised the brutalities and atrocities allegedly committed by Pakistan's security forces in Balochistan and called for the United Nations to send a peacekeeping force to the region to protect the lives of thousands of Baloch people. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp They demanded that those responsible for crimes against humanity be brought to justice at an international court.

Speaking on occasion, Samad Baloch, President of the Baloch Human Rights Council, said, "We are here to protest against the brutalities committed by Pakistan in Balochistan. Balochistan is bleeding."

He added that the region is facing a serious human rights crisis and claimed that Balochistan is occupied and colonised by the Pakistani military, which he described as being led by "generals who lack political wisdom and knowledge."

Samad Baloch also criticised China for its role in the situation, stating, "The Chinese have allied with Pakistan and are equally culpable for the occupation of Balochistan. Pakistan handed over Gwadar to China without the consent of the Baloch people."

He explained that Baloch individuals need special permission, akin to a visa, to enter the fenced-off city of Gwadar and that residents are barred from fishing in their waters. Samad Baloch alleged that Pakistan's military, judiciary, parliament, senate, and media are all complicit in the occupation of Balochistan.

"Pakistan is not only a threat to the Baloch people but also to the entire region and the international community. We are here to request that the United Nations intervene in Balochistan. We urge them to send a fact-finding mission and hold the perpetrators accountable in the International Court of Justice," he said.

Razzak Baloch, a representative of the Baloch Human Rights Council in the USA and General Secretary of the Baloch American Congress, also echoed concerns on the situation and accused the Pakistani Army and the Chinese Communist Party of "looting" resources of Baloch people.

"I am here to tell the United Nations and the world that Pakistan is a failed state. The Pakistani Army and the Chinese Communist Party are looting our resources, controlling our land, and killing our people. We want the world to help us drive the Pakistani Army and the Chinese out of our land so we can use our wealth for the benefit of the Baloch people," he stated.

Razzak emphasised that the natural wealth of Balochistan belongs to its people, not to China or Pakistan's military establishment. He said, "The British created this country, and it has already failed. The British and the US must take notice of this and support the freedom of Balochistan."

Speaking on occasion, Qambar Malik Baloch, General Secretary of the Baloch Human Rights Council, said, "We have asked the United Nations to intervene in Balochistan, as the human rights situation is appalling. There is no accountability and Pakistani authorities are acting with impunity, violating numerous human rights treaties that Pakistan has signed.