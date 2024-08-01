Baloch nation raises voice: Thousands join Quetta rally against Pakistan

Thousands of Baloch protestors joined the Baloch National Gathering in Quetta despite facing all kinds of "state oppression" by the Pakistani administration. Baloch Yakjehti Committee said that the 'Baloch nation' raised its voice to the world and sent a message to the Pakistani state that it won't remain silent against "oppression." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Thousands of people joined the rally in Quetta against state oppression. Despite all kinds of state oppression against Baloch Raji Machi, the Baloch nation raised its voice to the world and sent a message to the state that the Baloch will not remain silent under any circumstances," the BYC said in a post on X.

It further urged Baloch people to fully participate in the protests across Balochistan.

"We once again request the people of Balochistan to fully participate in the protests across Balochistan and send a message to the state that Baloch genocide will not be tolerated," it added.

Earlier in the day, Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch alleged that a heavy police contingent was deployed outside the Karachi Press Club to stop the press conference by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee.

More From This Section

"A heavy contingent of police was deployed outside the Karachi Press Club to stop the press conference of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee," she stated in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the situation in Balochistan continues to worsen as the Pakistani defence forces have brutally cracked down on the Baloch community, while they gathered for the Baloch National Gathering.

The protestors allege that Pakistani defence forces are trying to stop them from participating in nationwide gatherings that hold the government and the defence forces accountable for their "brutality."

Notably, since July 28, the Pakistani authorities have detained hundreds in connection with the Baloch National Gathering, a march aimed at highlighting human rights issues in the region.

The ongoing unrest in Balochistan involves significant human rights violations and a push for greater autonomy and fair resource distribution in the province.