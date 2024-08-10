Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Bangladesh chief justice, central bank governor resign amid protests

Bangladesh chief justice, central bank governor resign amid protests

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has also resigned but his resignation has not been accepted given the importance of the position, finance ministry adviser Salehuddin Ahmed told

Protest, Bangladesh Protest
Days earlier, four deputy governors were forced to resign by 300 to 400 bank officials accusing them of corruption. ( Representative Photo: PTI)
Reuters Dhaka
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 5:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bangladesh's chief justice and central bank governor have resigned, officials said on Saturday, as student protests that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee widen to target more officials appointed during her regime.
 
Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan resigned, a law ministry official said on the condition of anonymity, after students warned him of "dire consequences" if he did not. Reuters could not immediately contact Hassan.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has also resigned but his resignation has not been accepted given the importance of the position, finance ministry adviser Salehuddin Ahmed told reporters. Reuters could not contact Talukder.
 
Days earlier, four deputy governors were forced to resign by 300 to 400 bank officials accusing them of corruption.
 
Hasina has been sheltering in New Delhi since Monday following an uprising that killed about 300 people, many of them students, ending her uninterrupted rule of 15 years in the South Asian nation of 170 million people.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Uncertainty in garment sector amid Bangladesh crisis, normalcy soon: FM

B'desh interim leader Yunus urges people to emulate activist Abu Sayed

Bangladesh's central bank Governor Abdur Talukder resigns amid protests

Fresh protests in Bangladesh, now students demand chief justice's ouster

Protesters rally outside UN over violence against minorities in Bangladesh

Topics :BangladeshProtestSheikh HasinaMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story