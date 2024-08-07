Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Bangladesh crisis: 24 burnt alive by mob, temples damaged. Top updates

Bangladesh crisis: 24 burnt alive by mob, temples damaged. Top updates

Bangladesh crisis: A mob set fire to a hotel in Jashore district, killing 24 people; hotel staff says the death count can increase as more bodies may be trapped under the debris

Protest, Bangladesh Protest
People gather around the residence of Bangladeshi prime minister in Dhaka. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As many as 24 people, including an Indonesian citizen, were burnt alive in Bangladesh on Monday night by a mob, who set fire to a luxury hotel owned by an Awami League leader in Jashore district.

The incident took place after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country. The victims, primarily hotel guests, were trapped in the blaze that engulfed the Zabeer International Hotel, owned by Shahin Chakkladar, the district Awami League general secretary.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In the wake of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's removal from power, a Hindu association in Bangladesh has reported that numerous Hindu homes, businesses, and temples have been targeted and vandalised.

Hindus make up roughly 8 per cent of Bangladesh's 171 million population and have traditionally supported Hasina's Awami League party.

Bangladesh crisis: Top updates

1. Various news reports suggest that Sheikh Hasina's trip to London has encountered a setback due to unspecified "uncertainties", and she will likely stay in India for a few more days. After arriving at the Hindon Air Base on Monday in a C-130J military transport aircraft following her resignation as prime minister, Sheikh Hasina has been moved to an undisclosed location with tight security measures.

2. President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed Muhammad Yunus to head Bangladesh's interim government after consulting with student leaders and the chiefs of the three military services.

3. The student leaders had said that they wanted Muhammad Yunus to serve as the chief advisor to the interim government, and a representative for Yunus confirmed his willingness. Currently, Yunus is in Paris undergoing a medical procedure and is expected to return to Dhaka shortly.

More From This Section

Mexico invites Putin to Oct 1 presidential inauguration of Sheinbaum

Boeing to make design changes to prevent more 737 MAX 9 door panel blowouts

Pak man with Iran ties charged in plot to assassinate gov officials in US

UK should double public investment to boost long-run growth: Think tank

Hamas names Oct 7 mastermind Sinwar as chief after Haniyeh's assassination


4. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) reported that between 200 and 300 predominantly Hindu homes and businesses have been vandalised since Monday, with 15 to 20 Hindu temples damaged. According to Rana Dasgupta, the council's general secretary, up to 40 people have sustained injuries, though none are serious, as reported by news agency Reuters.

5. A mob set fire to the Zabeer International Hotel, killing 24 people. Doctors at Jashore General Hospital reported counting 24 bodies at the hotel. Hotel staff said that more bodies might still be buried in the rubble.

(With agency inputs)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking review of 2022 order upholding PMLA provisions

Bangladesh army refused to suppress protest, sealing ex-PM Hasina's fate

Air India, Vistara, IndiGo to operate scheduled flights to Dhaka today

What is happening in Bangladesh can happen in India: Salman Khurshid

Nobel winner Yunus to lead B'desh's interim govt after shunning politics

Topics :BangladeshDhakaHindu templesBS Web Reportsprotests

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story