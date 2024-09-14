Bangladesh crisis: Hindus protest over demand for new minority law, justice

Thousands of Hindus gathered in capital Dhaka and Chattogram, Bangladesh's commercial hub, on Friday to call for urgent action against attacks on their community since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, according to a report by The Times of India.

Protesters in Dhaka and Chattogram carried signs demanding swift justice through a fast-track tribunal for those responsible for the attacks. This demonstration followed a televised address by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, who urged the nation to maintain religious harmony.

In Chattogram, the protesters called for the establishment of a dedicated ministry for minority affairs, reserved seats for minorities, and an invitation for student protest coordinators to meet with them within 15 days. They linked the protests to the recent fall of the Hasina-led government and her subsequent departure to India, the report said.

The protestors pledged not to return home until their demands were met, including compensation and the rehabilitation of victims. They also called for a new minority protection law in response to targeted killings, looting, and property destruction. The protesters rejected claims that they were acting as anyone’s "agent", a term they allege is often used to discredit minorities advocating for their rights, the report further stated.

In Chattogram, including women, protesters assembled in the Jamal Khan area, emphasising their identity as "Bangali" (Bangladesh natives) and their determination to remain in their homeland. Some voiced frustration with the media's portrayal of their plight, urging authorities to pay attention to reports from Bangladesh daily Prothom Alo about the attacks on minorities.