Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Bangladesh crisis: Hindus protest over demand for new minority law, justice

Bangladesh crisis: Hindus protest over demand for new minority law, justice

Hindu protesters in Dhaka and Chattogram carried signs demanding swift justice through a fast-track tribunal for those responsible for the attacks on the community

Bangladesh Protest
Students during a protest demanding trial of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka. (Photo: PTI)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 1:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Thousands of Hindus gathered in capital Dhaka and Chattogram, Bangladesh's commercial hub, on Friday to call for urgent action against attacks on their community since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, according to a report by The Times of India.

Protesters in Dhaka and Chattogram carried signs demanding swift justice through a fast-track tribunal for those responsible for the attacks. This demonstration followed a televised address by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, who urged the nation to maintain religious harmony.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In Chattogram, the protesters called for the establishment of a dedicated ministry for minority affairs, reserved seats for minorities, and an invitation for student protest coordinators to meet with them within 15 days. They linked the protests to the recent fall of the Hasina-led government and her subsequent departure to India, the report said.

The protestors pledged not to return home until their demands were met, including compensation and the rehabilitation of victims. They also called for a new minority protection law in response to targeted killings, looting, and property destruction. The protesters rejected claims that they were acting as anyone’s "agent", a term they allege is often used to discredit minorities advocating for their rights, the report further stated.

In Chattogram, including women, protesters assembled in the Jamal Khan area, emphasising their identity as "Bangali" (Bangladesh natives) and their determination to remain in their homeland. Some voiced frustration with the media's portrayal of their plight, urging authorities to pay attention to reports from Bangladesh daily Prothom Alo about the attacks on minorities.

In Dhaka, protestors occupied the Shahbag intersection around 4.30PM on Friday, disrupting traffic. The protest, monitored by security forces, was organised by the Sanatani Odhikar Andolan, a coalition of Hindu groups, the report said.

Paris-based Justice Makers Bangladesh (JMBF) expressed deep concern over the recent attacks on minorities, condemning the destruction of homes, businesses, and places of worship as severe human rights violations, the report said.

More From This Section

China's economy softens in August as Beijing struggles with weak demand

Google's millisecond ad auctions targeted in illegal monopoly claim

Trump calls Laura Loomer free spirit after her racist remark against Harris

Unique 600kg-floral Onam tribute honours UAE's spirit of generosity

9/11 memorial unveiled in New Jersey to honour victims, heroes of attack


Students' protest and Sheikh Hasina's resignation


In May this year, student protests erupted over demands to alter government job quotas that favour families of freedom fighters, leading to calls for Sheikh Hasina’s resignation. The unrest intensified, resulting in a military intervention and a 45-minute ultimatum that forced Sheikh Hasina to step down. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

JMM-led alliance patronising infiltrators in Jharkhand for vote bank: BJP

IND vs BAN: Comparing both sides' bowling attacks ahead of Test series

Former B'desh PM Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital, advised several tests

Bangladesh interim govt urges pause in Durga Puja activities during namaz

What is Hilsa fish and its significance in West Bengal during Durga puja?

Topics :BangladeshDhakaprotestsBS Web ReportsHindus population

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story