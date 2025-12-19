Home / World News / Bangladesh protests: Media offices set ablaze after Sharif Hadi's Death

Bangladesh protests: Media offices set ablaze after Sharif Hadi's Death

Protests erupted in Bangladesh after Sharif Hadi's death, with mobs attacking and setting fire to Prothom Alo and The Daily Star offices in Dhaka, trapping several journalists

bangladesh protests
Protesters vandalised the office of Daily Prothom Alo, amid outrage over the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson for the political platform Inquilab Mancha. (Photo: Screengrab/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:47 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Violence broke out in Dhaka’s Karwanbazar late Thursday night, with mobs attacking the offices of two of Bangladesh’s leading newspapers, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, news agency ANI reported. The attacks followed news of the death of political activist Sharif Osman bin Hadi, triggering protests in the capital.
 
The attack on Prothom Alo’s office began around 12 midnight on Thursday. Shortly after, the office of The Daily Star, located nearby, also came under attack and was set on fire.
 
A group of people gathered outside the newspaper offices after news spread of the death of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman bin Hadi. The crowd vandalised the buildings using sticks, while fires were lit on the road in front of Prothom Alo. 
 

  Fire at The Daily Star; journalists trapped for hours

 
At The Daily Star, attackers first damaged the ground and first floors before setting the building ablaze around 12:30 am. The fire quickly spread to two floors, sending thick smoke into the air.
 
Fire service vehicles were delayed because the crowd blocked access to the building, ANI reported, citing BD News.
 
Inside the building, journalists struggled to breathe as smoke filled the offices. One trapped reporter, Zyma Islam, wrote: "I can't breathe anymore. There's too much smoke. I am inside. You are killing me,"
 
To escape the smoke, the entire night shift fled to the roof, pleading for help through phone calls and social media posts.     
 

Rescue operation and Army deployment

 
Firefighters eventually reached the site and brought the blaze under control around 2 am. However, journalists could not be rescued immediately because the crowd stormed the building even after the fire was extinguished.
 
The Army was deployed in front of The Daily Star building. Around 4 am, soldiers escorted at least 25 journalists safely out of the premises.
 

Protests outside Indian Assistant High Commission in Chattogram

 
Protests also broke out in Chattogram, where demonstrators staged a sit-in outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in the Khulshi area late Thursday night.
 
Protesters gathered around 11 pm, shouting slogans against Hadi’s killing, along with anti-Awami League and anti-India slogans.
 
Police intervened and pushed protesters away from the mission. Khulshi Police Chief Shahin Alam said that protesters had been removed and police remained deployed to maintain order.
 

National mourning announced by Muhammad Yunus

 
Following Hadi’s death, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced a national day of mourning on Saturday (December 20).
 
Addressing the nation, Yunus said the national flag would be flown at half-mast, and special prayers would be held after Jummah prayers on Friday, December 19. 
 
He said, "The government will assume responsibility for the welfare of Martyr Osman Hadi's wife and his only child. In light of the untimely death of Martyr Sharif Osman Hadi, I am declaring a one-day national day of mourning on the coming Saturday..."
 
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Islamic State-Khorasan spokesperson arrested by Pak authorities: UN report

EU leaders agree to $106 bn loan to Ukraine for 2026-2027 amid peace hopes

Man suspected in Brown University shooting found dead in New Hampshire

Japan should have nuclear weapons, PM's security adviser reportedly says

Asia sees Mexico's sweeping 50% tariffs as building Trump's new trade wall

Topics :BangladeshDhakaprotestsBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story