Bangladesh protests: Media offices set ablaze after Sharif Hadi's Death

Violence broke out in Dhaka’s Karwanbazar late Thursday night, with mobs attacking the offices of two of Bangladesh’s leading newspapers, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, news agency ANI reported. The attacks followed news of the death of political activist Sharif Osman bin Hadi, triggering protests in the capital.

The attack on Prothom Alo’s office began around 12 midnight on Thursday. Shortly after, the office of The Daily Star, located nearby, also came under attack and was set on fire.

A group of people gathered outside the newspaper offices after news spread of the death of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman bin Hadi. The crowd vandalised the buildings using sticks, while fires were lit on the road in front of Prothom Alo.

Fire at The Daily Star; journalists trapped for hours At The Daily Star, attackers first damaged the ground and first floors before setting the building ablaze around 12:30 am. The fire quickly spread to two floors, sending thick smoke into the air. Fire service vehicles were delayed because the crowd blocked access to the building, ANI reported, citing BD News. Inside the building, journalists struggled to breathe as smoke filled the offices. One trapped reporter, Zyma Islam, wrote: "I can't breathe anymore. There's too much smoke. I am inside. You are killing me," ALSO READ: Bangladesh unrest: Who was Sharif Osman Hadi, whose death sparked protests? To escape the smoke, the entire night shift fled to the roof, pleading for help through phone calls and social media posts.

Rescue operation and Army deployment Firefighters eventually reached the site and brought the blaze under control around 2 am. However, journalists could not be rescued immediately because the crowd stormed the building even after the fire was extinguished. The Army was deployed in front of The Daily Star building. Around 4 am, soldiers escorted at least 25 journalists safely out of the premises. Protests outside Indian Assistant High Commission in Chattogram Protests also broke out in Chattogram, where demonstrators staged a sit-in outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in the Khulshi area late Thursday night.

Protesters gathered around 11 pm, shouting slogans against Hadi’s killing, along with anti-Awami League and anti-India slogans. Police intervened and pushed protesters away from the mission. Khulshi Police Chief Shahin Alam said that protesters had been removed and police remained deployed to maintain order. National mourning announced by Muhammad Yunus Following Hadi’s death, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced a national day of mourning on Saturday (December 20). Addressing the nation, Yunus said the national flag would be flown at half-mast, and special prayers would be held after Jummah prayers on Friday, December 19. He said, "The government will assume responsibility for the welfare of Martyr Osman Hadi's wife and his only child. In light of the untimely death of Martyr Sharif Osman Hadi, I am declaring a one-day national day of mourning on the coming Saturday..."