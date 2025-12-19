Friday, December 19, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Bangladesh unrest: Who was Sharif Osman Hadi, whose death sparked protests?

Bangladesh unrest: Who was Sharif Osman Hadi, whose death sparked protests?

Bangladesh saw fresh unrest after Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader of Inquilab Mancha and a key face of the July uprising, died from gunshot injuries, triggering protests and political tension in Dhaka

Sharif Osman Hadi

Sharif Osman Hadi (Photo: X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure of Bangladesh’s July-August 2024 uprising and spokesperson of the group Inquilab Mancha, died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment in Singapore. He was 32.
 
Hadi had been critically injured in a gun attack in central Dhaka on December 12, just weeks before Bangladesh heads to parliamentary elections in February 2026. His death triggered violent protests across Dhaka and added to the country’s growing political and diplomatic tensions.
 
Bangladesh’s interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced a national day of mourning and vowed strict action against those responsible for the killing.
 

Why was Hadi politically significant?

 
Sharif Osman Hadi and his organisation, Inquilab Mancha, rose to prominence during the July-August 2024 mass uprising that led to the ouster of long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
 
 
Hadi was widely seen as a “frontline” leader of the movement and a strong critic of both Sheikh Hasina and India. Over the past year, Inquilab Mancha emerged as an influential political force, leading campaigns to disband Hasina’s Awami League, The Hindu reported.

Also Read

Air pollution, Delhi

Hazardous air grips Delhi, several areas slip into severe AQI levels

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh rocked by protests after death of student leader in Singapore

Food delivery

35% restaurants willing to stop using food delivery platforms: Here's why

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Delhi airport warns of delays as dense fog disrupts flight operations

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

IMD weather forecast today: Fog, cold wave alerts for several cities

 
The Yunus-led interim government disbanded the Awami League in May 2025, barring it from contesting the upcoming elections.
 
According to news agency PTI, Inquilab Mancha has been pushing for the arrest of what it calls “terrorists” linked to the disbanded party and for the protection of the “July warriors” who led the uprising.
 

How was Sharif Osman Hadi attacked?

 
Hadi was shot on December 12 while beginning his election campaign in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area, from where he was contesting as an independent candidate.
 
“Osman Hadi was shot at 2:25 pm in front of DR Tower on Box Culvert Road at Bijoynagar. We have initially learned that three assailants on a motorcycle shot him and fled the scene,” a Dhaka police spokesperson said, as quoted by PTI.
 
According to investigators, the attackers were following Hadi on a motorcycle when one of them opened fire. He was travelling in a battery-powered rickshaw at the time.
 
Hadi was first rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctors performed emergency brain surgery. Physicians described his condition as extremely critical, saying the bullet entered above his left ear and exited through the right side of his head, causing severe brain damage.
 
He was later moved to Evercare Hospital and airlifted to Singapore on December 15 for advanced treatment. Despite efforts, he died on December 18. 
 

Death sparks protests, violence in Dhaka

 
News of Hadi’s death led to widespread protests across Dhaka on Thursday night. Protestors raised anti-India slogans, alleging that the attackers had fled to India after the shooting.
 
Political groups such as the National Citizen Party (NCP) demanded strong action. Some protesters called for the closure of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka until the suspects were returned.
 
Earlier, Inquilab Mancha had warned it would stage a sit-in protest at Shahbagh intersection until the attackers were arrested.
 
“If the killer flees to India, they must be arrested and brought back at any cost through discussions with the Indian government,” the group said, according to PTI.
 

Yunus announces national mourning, vows justice

 
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced a one-day national mourning on Saturday (December 20). The national flag will be flown at half-mast across Bangladesh and at its missions abroad. Special prayers were held on Friday.
 
“The government will assume responsibility for the welfare of Martyr Osman Hadi's wife and his only child,” Yunus said.
 
“No leniency will be shown” to those behind the killing, he added.
 
“All perpetrators involved in this brutal assassination will be swiftly brought to justice, and the highest penalties will be imposed against them. No leniency will be shown in this matter,” Yunus said in his address to the nation.
 
Announcing Hadi’s death, Yunus said: “I stand before you today with deeply heart-wrenching news. Sharif Osman Hadi, the fearless frontline warrior of the July Mass Uprising under treatment in Singapore and spokesperson for the Inkilab Mancha, is no longer with us.”
 
While acknowledging public anger, Yunus urged citizens to remain patient and avoid rumours.
 
“I make a sincere appeal to all citizens of the country--maintain patience and restraint. Allow law enforcement agencies and relevant institutions to conduct their investigations professionally. The state is fully committed to establishing the rule of law,” he said.
 
(With agency inputs)
 

More From This Section

zelenskyy

EU leaders agree to $106 bn loan to Ukraine for 2026-2027 amid peace hopes

Brown University

Man suspected in Brown University shooting found dead in New Hampshire

Japan military

Japan should have nuclear weapons, PM's security adviser reportedly says

President Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico

Asia sees Mexico's sweeping 50% tariffs as building Trump's new trade wall

Meg O'Neill, BP Plc

BP's sudden CEO change shocks investors, signals shift in company strategy

Topics : Bangladesh Dhaka protests Muhammad Yunus BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon