Home / World News / Bangladesh set to hold general elections on January 7, says EC chief

Bangladesh set to hold general elections on January 7, says EC chief

The announcement came amid mounting political tensions as Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its far-right allies have waged a street campaign demanding the resignation of PM Hasina's government

Press Trust of India Dhaka
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bangladesh will hold the much-awaited general elections on January 7, the country's chief election commissioner announced on Wednesday.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the dates during an address to the nation that was telecast live.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The announcement came amid mounting political tensions as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its far-right allies like the Jamaat-e-Islami have waged a street campaign demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government to allow a non-party interim government to conduct the general elections.

The ruling Awami League has dismissed the demand, saying elections would be held under Premier Hasina, who also rejected proposals for dialogue with the Opposition by the US and other major Western countries, calling BNP a terrorist organisation.

Since October 28, the opposition parties have been enforcing transport blockades and clashing with police and rival activists in support of their demand.

The political violence in the last three weeks killed at least five people including a policeman.

According to media reports, some 8,000 opposition leaders and activists, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, have been arrested in a nationwide crackdown.

Major Western countries, including the United States, have called for a political settlement ahead of elections through dialogue among three major parties Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party.

Also Read

Bangladesh PM Hasina appears on Time Cover, says tough to overthrow her

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate cross-border rail project on Nov 1

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate three development projects

B'desh PM Hasina inaugurates largest infra project built with Chinese loan

Cambodian template for Bangladesh elections

Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest hospital; hundreds of patients stranded

France issues arrest warrants for Syrian prez for involvement in war crimes

Asian economies must ramp up wind and solar power: Report on global warming

China leads list of labour abusers, detected on fishing vessels worldwide

Jaishankar holds 'good discussion' with British NSA on global challenges

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BangladeshBangladesh electionSheikh Hasina

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story