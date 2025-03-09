Home / World News / Bangladesh to speed up rape probes as protests grow over assaults

He said orders were issued to list out such incidents of violence which took place so far. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 8:08 PM IST
Bangladesh's interim government of Muhammad Yunus on Sunday promised to quicken investigations into incidents of rapes and assaults on women amid growing such incidents prompting nationwide protests.

Law adviser Asif Nazrul said the government planned to enact a law requiring police to complete investigation of rape cases within 15 days and trial in 90 days.

The accused cannot be granted bail on the pretext of not completion of trial within 90 days. If there is any negligence on the part of the administration, specific provisions for punishment will be added to the law, he said.

The government's comments came three days after an alleged brutal assault and rape of an eight-year-old girl by her sister's father-in-law in western Magura visibly sparked a nationwide outrage, prompting authorities to come up with the announcement.

Bangladesh recently saw several incidents of rapes and attack on women on the street. In one such incident, two women were assaulted in the capital ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for smoking in public that sparked massive outrage in mainstream and social media outlets.

I have asked law enforcement agencies to take stringent actions against all sorts of violence, including rapes of children and women, Home Adviser retired lieutenant general Jahangir Alam Chowdhury told the same briefing.

He said orders were issued to list out such incidents of violence which took place so far.

According to the existing law, the investigations of rape cases must be completed in 30 days and trial be completed in 180 days. The law stipulates that rapists could be handed down death penalties as maximum punishment.

Nazrul said since acquiring DNA certificates could delay rape case trials, the interim government would take steps to set up DNA forensic labs in every district.

The country on Sunday witnessed nationwide street protests from ordinary citizens, students and women against the recent incidents of sexual assaults against women.

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

