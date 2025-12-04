Home / World News / Bangladesh tribunal issues arrest warrant against Hasina's son

Bangladesh tribunal issues arrest warrant against Hasina's son

The tribunal issued the arrest warrant in a case filed against him for (as well) committing crimes against humanity during the July Uprising

arrest, guilty
Bangladesh's International Crime Tribunal (ICT-BD) handed down the death penalty to the ex-premier and her then home minister. Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A special tribunal in Bangladesh on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's expatriate son Sajib Wajed Joy, a month after sentencing his mother to death on charges of committing crimes against humanity.

"The tribunal issued the arrest warrant in a case filed against him for (as well) committing crimes against humanity during the July Uprising," an ICT-BD prosecutor told reporters, adding an identical warrant was issued against then junior minister for ICT affairs Junaid Ahmed Palak, who, however, is already in jail.

Bangladesh's International Crime Tribunal (ICT-BD) handed down the death penalty to the ex-premier and her then home minister, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, for her attempts to tame a student-led violent street protest dubbed the July Uprising through brutal means after their trial in absentia.

Joy, 54, an information communication expert who served as the ex-premier's ICT affairs adviser, currently lives in the US.

The student-led violent street movement dubbed the July Uprising toppled ex-premier Hasina's Awami League regime on August 5, 2025, while Professor Muhammad-led subsequent interim government in January published a list of 834 deaths of July Warriors.

The UN rights commission office (OHCHR) reported 1,400 deaths between July 15 and August 15, saying the figure included the outcome of retaliatory violence against police and Awami League activists even after the fall of the past government.

The ICT-BD in a separate case filed over mass killings' carried out after the imposition of curfew during the movement on Thursday accepted formal charges against former law minister Anisul Huq and ex-premier's investment adviser Salman F Rahman.

Both of them were already in jail while the tribunal ordered their personal appearance on the dock on December 10, along with the then junior ICT minister Palak.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

55% chance of weak La Nina impacting global weather in coming months: WMO

December's 'Cold Moon': When to watch 2025's final supermoon this week

Toyota moves further into partnership for 2026 with Haas Formula 1 team

China's Xi, France's Macron pledge cooperation on global crises, trade

Putin in Delhi: Body doubles, anti-drone tech and a five-layer cordon here

Topics :Sheikh HasinaBangladeshArrest

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story