Putin in Delhi: Body doubles, anti-drone tech and a five-layer cordon here

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, scheduled for December 4 and 5, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is Putin’s first visit to India in four years. During the visit, he will reportedly hold bilateral talks with PM Modi and meet President Droupadi Murmu.

Putin is expected to land in the capital this evening. He and PM Modi will have a private dinner, according to a report by NDTV. On Friday, he will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan and visit Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Raj Ghat. He is then scheduled to attend the summit at Hyderabad House, participate in an event at Bharat Mandapam and later join a banquet hosted by President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

What does the five-layer security grid look like for Putin’s Delhi visit? Delhi has been placed under an extensive security plan involving Indian and Russian agencies. More than four dozen Russian security officials arrived in advance to coordinate arrangements with the National Security Guard and Delhi Police. All routes that Putin’s motorcade will take have been sanitised, NDTV said, citing sources. A five-layer security ring has been prepared, the report said, with each layer activating as soon as Putin lands. The outer layers will be handled by NSG commandos and Delhi Police personnel, while the inner circles will be secured by Russia’s Presidential Security Service. When Putin is alongside PM Modi, commandos from India’s Special Protection Group will join the innermost layer.

Snipers, specialised drones, jammers, AI-enabled monitoring systems and facial-recognition cameras will track all movement around the President’s convoy. A dedicated control room will maintain real-time communication with every security officer deployed on the ground. How are the hotel, routes and backup plans being secured? The hotel where Putin will stay has undergone full sanitisation by Russian officials, NDTV said. Security teams have already inspected all locations on his itinerary. A list of potential impromptu stops has also been identified and scanned. Russian personnel have been testing equipment and routes for days, ensuring seamless coordination across Indian and Russian agencies. Every member of the security detail will remain in constant contact with the control room during his stay.

What is the Aurus Senat, and why is it part of Putin’s security detail? A major component of Putin’s security detail is the Aurus Senat, his official state car. The heavily armoured limousine, often described as a fortress on wheels, has been flown in from Moscow for the summit. The vehicle is bulletproof, grenade-resistant, equipped with oxygen supply and command systems, and can function even if all four tyres go flat. It can reach speeds of up to 249 km/h. Putin last used the Senat with PM Modi earlier this year during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China.

What other security protocols are linked to Putin’s travel, according to reports? And it is not just the above-mentioned arrangements for the Russian President. Reports have highlighted strict protocols followed by his team: . His waste is reportedly collected and flown back to Russia to prevent foreign intelligence from analysing his health. . Bodyguards, drawn from Russia’s Federal Protective Service, must meet strict height, weight and fitness criteria, and retire at age 35. . Reports suggest that his body doubles may occasionally be used during high-risk events. . His security team sets up secure communication systems, including a dedicated telephone booth, as Putin does not use a mobile phone.

. His chefs and housekeeping staff travel with him, and a personal lab is used to test all food for toxins. Hotels hosting him replace all consumables with supplies vetted in advance by Russian authorities. . One of his aircraft, the Ilyushin IL-96-300 PU, known as the Flying Pluton, carries advanced communications, missile protection and a nuclear command capability. A backup jet always accompanies the main aircraft. . His guards are trained to form a human shield and evacuate him immediately to the Aurus Senat in case of an attack. . Bodyguards have been seen carrying portable anti-drone systems to counter modern aerial threats.