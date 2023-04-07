Home / World News / Bank of Japan's Haruhiko Kuroda bows out after decade of shock and awe

Bank of Japan's Haruhiko Kuroda bows out after decade of shock and awe

"Japan's 15 years of deflation has created a strong perception among the public that prices and wages won't rise," Kuroda, 78, told a news conference

Reuters Tokyo
Bank of Japan's Haruhiko Kuroda bows out after decade of shock and awe

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Haruhiko Kuroda took a slightly less dovish tack in his farewell as Japan’s central bank chief on Friday, ending a decade of unconventional policy that included a “bazooka” of stimulus aimed at boosting inflation and sustainable growth. Handing the reins of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to academic Kazuo Ueda, Kuroda pointed to progress under his radical easy-money policy, which featured a push to change public perceptions with a wall of money and Peter Pan metaphors. “Japan’s 15 years of deflation has created a strong perception among the public that prices and wages won't rise,” Kuroda, 78, told a news conference.

“But such a perception, or norm, is starting to change. As such, I think the timing for achieving the BoJ’s inflation target stably and sustainably is nearing,” he said. Kuroda said it was “quite possible” for the BoJ to exit its monetary easing without upending the banking system.

Shock therapy was among key features of Kuroda’s monetary experiment. When then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe chose him in 2013, Kuroda led the BoJ in deploying a huge asset-buying programme, partly to convince the public that prices would finally start to rise after decades of deflation.

Topics :Bank of JapanJapan

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Also Read

Global central banks extend rate hike push in Nov as inflation soars

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

COP15: Japan commits 1 billion yen to make sustainable use of nature

Bankers association calls for strike on Nov 19 in protest of victimisation

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury

11 hurt in Detroit apartment building fire, nearly 20 displaced: Official

Pak needs to pay $77.5 bn in debt; risk of default 'real': US think tank

Tesla cuts prices on EV models for 3rd time this year in US to lure buyers

Yields, expectations for rate hikes rise after US jobs' market report

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story