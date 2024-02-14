BAPS Hindu Temple in UAE: Matter of pride, cultural icon, says diaspora

As the world awaits the inauguration of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, a member of the Indian diaspora shared his excitement and said that it is a matter of pride that, apart from sports, finance and everything else, a cultural icon has been built here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple, BAPS Hindu Temple here on Wednesday.

Deepti, another member of the Indian diaspora, expressed the feeling of pleasure and said, "We are very grateful and very happy to see the temple here, thanks to PM Narendra Modi..."

Pankaj, a member of the Indian diaspora, emphasised that the temple was a symbol o spirituality that gave a feeling of stability to the expatriate community.

"It's a great feeling because, as human beings, we need our spiritual side to be covered and temple for all practical reason is a symbol of spiritualism...So, it gives you a feeling of stability..." PM Modi is a great leader and one of the most inspriring leaders of the world. And he has done a wonderful work in building ties between UAE and India," he said.

Another member of Indian diaspora, Manvi, said that it is a very good manifestation of our spirituality.

"It is a beautiful temple, a very good manifestation of our spirituality and it feels very good to be here," she added.

Over 60,000 members of Indian diaspora in UAE await the inauguration of BAPS Hindu Temple by PM Modi, which is going to be held later in the evening.

Earlier today, the consecration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi was held ahead of its inauguration by PM Modi.

The priests performed rituals as the inauguration is set to take place in the evening on Wednesday.

He thanked UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the BAPS Hindu Temple, and said that it reflects his love and respect for India.

Expressing gratitude for the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi said that this couldn't have been possible without his love and support.

The incorporation of advanced technology, including 300 sensors, elevates the temple to the status of a scientific marvel.

Even before its official inauguration, the Mandir has already become a symbol of global unity. Over 60,000 people from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and nations have actively contributed to its construction.