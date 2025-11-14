Home / World News / BBC apologises to Trump, but says there's no basis for defamation claim

BBC apologises to Trump, but says there's no basis for defamation claim

The BBC said Chair Samir Shah sent a personal letter saying that he and the corporation were sorry for the edit of the speech Trump gave before some of his supporters stormed the US Capitol

BBC
Trump's lawyer sent the BBC a letter demanding an apology and threatened to file a $1 billion lawsuit. Photo: Bloomberg
AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 7:41 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BBC apologised Thursday to US President Donald Trump over a misleading edit of his speech on Jan. 6, 2021 but said it strongly disagreed that there was a basis for a defamation lawsuit.

The BBC said Chair Samir Shah sent a personal letter to the White House saying that he and the corporation were sorry for the edit of the speech Trump gave before some of his supporters stormed the US Capitol. It said there are no plans to rebroadcast the documentary that spliced together parts of his speech that came almost an hour apart.

Trump's lawyer sent the BBC a letter demanding an apology and threatened to file a $1 billion lawsuit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

States scramble to send full SNAP food benefits after shutdown ends

Reached trade frameworks with Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador: Trump admin

Trump admin labels 4 European left-wing networks as terrorist groups

Blue Origin launches huge rocket carrying twin Nasa spacecraft to Mars

Epstein claimed he could 'take down' Trump after their friendship ended

Topics :Donald TrumpBBCTrump administration

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story