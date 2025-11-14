BBC apologises to Trump, but says there's no basis for defamation claim

The BBC apologised Thursday to US President Donald Trump over a misleading edit of his speech on Jan. 6, 2021 but said it strongly disagreed that there was a basis for a defamation lawsuit.
The BBC said Chair Samir Shah sent a personal letter to the White House saying that he and the corporation were sorry for the edit of the speech Trump gave before some of his supporters stormed the US Capitol. It said there are no plans to rebroadcast the documentary that spliced together parts of his speech that came almost an hour apart.
Trump's lawyer sent the BBC a letter demanding an apology and threatened to file a $1 billion lawsuit.
