Reached trade frameworks with Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador: Trump admin

The Trump administration said Thursday that it had reached trade frameworks with Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador and Guatemala.

The frameworks are about increasing the ability of US firms to sell industrial and agricultural products in these countries, according to a senior administration official who insisted on anonymity as a condition for briefing reporters on a call about the agreements.

The White House also released statements on the frameworks, which have yet to be finalised and are expected to be signed within roughly two weeks. It's all part of a broader effort by President Donald Trump to rewrite the rules of global commerce through the use of broad tariffs.

The frameworks touch on an array of subjects, including efforts to reduce nontariff barriers and cut tariffs to 0 per cent on American-made goods as well as commitments to not impose digital services taxes on US companies. There would also be tariff relief on select products from these countries. For example, import licenses in these countries would be eliminated and streamlined, while nations would agree to resolve issues on intellectual property rights. Under the tariffs previously announced at the end of July by Trump, goods imported from Argentina, El Salvador and Guatemala are taxed at 10 per cent, as the US runs a trade surplus with each of those countries. Products from Ecuador, with which America runs a trade deficit, are taxed at 15 per cent.