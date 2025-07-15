Home / World News / BBC Gaza film narrated by Hamas official's son breached guidelines: Review

BBC Gaza film narrated by Hamas official's son breached guidelines: Review

Ofcom, the media regulator, said that it was launching an investigation under rules that state factual programmes must not materially mislead the audience

BBC
BBC (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
AP London
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Britain's media regulator said Monday it will investigate a BBC documentary about children's lives in Gaza, after a review concluded that the narrator's father has Hamas links and the programme therefore breached editorial guidelines on accuracy.

The broadcaster removed the programme, Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone, from its streaming service in February after it emerged that the 13-year-old narrator, Abdullah, is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, who has worked as Hamas's deputy minister of agriculture.

Ofcom, the media regulator, said that it was launching an investigation under rules that state factual programmes must not materially mislead the audience. 

ALSO READ: Britain, France try to tackle English Channel migrant crossings again 

That came after a review by the broadcaster found that the independent production company that made the programme didn't share the background information regarding the narrator's father with the BBC. It said that the production company, Hoyo Films, bears most responsibility for the failure, though it didn't intentionally mislead the BBC.

The review, conducted by the corporation's director of editorial complaints, found no other breaches of editorial guidelines, including impartiality. There was no evidence of outside interests impacting on the programme, it said.

Earlier this year, UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy questioned why no one at the BBC had lost their job over the programme's airing.

The broadcaster's Director-General Tim Davie had told lawmakers that the BBC received hundreds of complaints alleging that the documentary was biased against Israel as well as hundreds more criticising the programme's removal from its streaming service.

Directors Ken Loach and Mike Leigh and actor Riz Ahmed were among 500 media figures who signed a letter published by Artists for Palestine UK saying a political campaign to discredit the program risked dehumanizing Palestinian voices in the media.

Davie said that the report identified a significant failing in relation to accuracy in the documentary. Hoyo Films apologized for the mistake. Both firms said they would prevent similar errors in the future.

Separately, more than 100 BBC journalists wrote a letter to Davie earlier this month criticizing its decision not to air another documentary, Gaza: Medics Under Fire." They expressed concerns that the broadcaster wasn't reporting 'without fear or favour' when it comes to Israel." 

The decision suggested that the BBC was an organization that is crippled by the fear of being perceived as critical of the Israeli government, that letter said.

The BBC has been under intense scrutiny for its coverage touching on the war in Gaza. Last month, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and others condemned the broadcaster for livestreaming a performance by rap punk duo Bob Vylan, who led crowds at Glastonbury Festival in chanting death to the Israeli military.

The Israel-Hamas war started after the militant group led an attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage. Most of the hostages have been released in earlier ceasefires. Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed more than 58,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The ministry, under Gaza's Hamas-run government, doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count. The UN and other international organisations see its figures as the most reliable statistics on war casualties.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US won't publish major climate change report on Nasa website as promised

Israeli strikes kill 31 in Gaza as UN agencies warn of fuel crisis

Trump admin to allow resumption of H20 AI chip sales to China: Nvidia

US appeals court steps in as norms protecting Afghans set to expire

Japan warns of China's military moves as biggest strategic challenge

Topics :GazaBBCIsrael-PalestineisraelGaza conflict

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story