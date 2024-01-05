Beijing lodges protest to Myanmar as its artillery fire injures five

China has lodged protests to Myanmar after five people were injured by artillery shells fired during battles between its ruling junta and rebel groups that landed in its small town near their border, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, CNN reported.

While addressing a press conference on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged all parties to the conflict in Myanmar to reach an immediate ceasefire and take measures to stop any incident that endangers the tranquility in the China-Myanmar border.

On being asked about artillery shell crossing from Myanmar into China's Nansan in Yunnan province, Wang Wenbin said, "China follows closely the recent conflict in northern Myanmar. We strongly deplore the Chinese casualties caused by the conflict, and have lodged serious demarches to relevant parties."

"China once again asks all parties to the conflict to reach immediate ceasefire, take concrete actions and stop any malicious incident that endangers the tranquility in the China-Myanmar border area and Chinese lives and property from happening again. China will take necessary measures to safeguard the lives and property of Chinese nationals," he added.

Earlier, it was reported that five people in Nansan, near Myanmar, were taken to hospital after being injured by the stray shells on Wednesday, CNN reported citing the state-run Global Times newspaper. A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed one person lying on a pavement as people shouted, "Call the police!"

According to the report, the video showed officials in Zhenkang confirm that shelling had strayed from Laukkai, in Myanmar's Kokang, at about 2 pm (local time) on Wednesday. The incident comes after China's embassy in Myanmar urged its nationals last week to leave Laukkai at an earliest, citing growing security risks, CNN reported.

Armed conflict has increased between the military and rebel groups in Myanmar's north since late October. China has been calling for a ceasefire in Myanmar and it has also facilitated dialogue between the two sides.

In 2023, an alliance of rebel forces in war-torn Myanmar took several key towns from the Myanmar military regime, The New York Times reported. The early successes of the alliance's campaign, which began in Shan State in October last year, encouraged resistance forces in other parts of Myanmar, which have also taken control of several towns.

Notably, Shan State is Myanmar's largest state, covering almost one-fourth of the country.The offensive began on October 27 after three ethnic armies - the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Ta'ang National Liberation Army and the Arakan Army announced "Operation 1027."

The rebels, which call themselves the Brotherhood Alliance, opened fire on the military and captured trucks and weapons, according to videos posted on social media.Earlier in November, the People's Defence Forces said it had taken control of Kawlin, a town in the region of Upper Sagaing, and Khampat, a town in the west. Meanwhile, Karenni resistance forces said they have taken control of three military outposts in Mese, The New York Times reported.

Kokang in Myanmar's Shan state has remained a volatile and restive region for years. In 2015, shells from Shan crossed into Yunnan amid fighting between Myanmar government troops and rebels, injuring one Chinese and four Myanmar nationals. In 2009, clashes in the same area forced thousands to flee across the border into China, CNN reported citing Chinese state media and rights groups.