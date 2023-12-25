Home / World News / Beijing sees most hours of sub-freezing temperatures in December since 1951

Beijing sees most hours of sub-freezing temperatures in December since 1951

Parts of northern and central China have shivered under frigid cold snaps this month, with authorities closing schools and highways several times due to snowstorms | Representative image | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Beijing

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 1:46 PM IST
Beijing recorded the most hours of sub-freezing temperatures in December in more than seven decades as a cold wave has enveloped northern and central swathes of China, bringing snowstorms and record-breaking temperatures.

A weather observatory in the Chinese capital as of Sunday had recorded more than 300 hours of sub-freezing temperatures since December 11 the most since records began, in 1951, according to the official newspaper Beijing Daily.

The city saw nine consecutive days with temperatures below minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit), the paper added.

Parts of northern and central China have shivered under frigid cold snaps this month, with authorities closing schools and highways several times due to snowstorms.

Temperatures at 78 weather stations across the country hit record lows for the month of December, while average temperatures this month in northern and some central parts of China hit record lows set in 1961, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

Topics :BeijingChinawinter

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 1:46 PM IST

