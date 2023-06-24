Home / World News / Beijing sizzles under heat wave, authorities ask people to stay indoors

Beijing sizzles under heat wave, authorities ask people to stay indoors

Other countries in Asia have experienced deadly heat waves in recent weeks, which scientists say are aggravated by rising global temperatures, caused partly by the burning of fossil fuels

AP Taipei
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Beijing and parts of northern China are experiencing record temperatures, with authorities urging people to limit their time outdoors.

The Nanjiao observatory in southern Beijing on Saturday for the first time recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for a third consecutive day, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

In nearby Hebei province and the port city of Tianji, temperatures have also soared above 40 C over the past few days, prompting authorities to issue red alerts for extreme weather.

In China's four-tier weather alert system, the red indicates the most severe conditions.

On Thursday, Beijing experienced its second-hottest day on record with temperatures soaring to 41.1 C (106 F). It was also the highest temperature ever recorded in China's capital during the month of June.

Beijing's all-time high of 41.9 C (107 F), since modern records began, occurred on July 24, 1999.

Chinese meteorologists say the current heat wave has been caused by warm air masses associated with high-pressure ridges in the atmosphere and compounded by thin cloud covers and long daylight hours around the summer solstice.

Other countries in Asia have experienced deadly heat waves in recent weeks, which scientists say are aggravated by rising global temperatures, caused partly by the burning of fossil fuels.

In China, the heat wave has coincided with a three-day public holiday, the Dragon Boat Festival, devoted to eating rice dumplings and racing boats propelled by teams of paddlers.

Beijing's weather authorities urged residents to avoid exercising outdoors for long periods and take measures to shield from the sun.

Temperatures in the capital are expected to drop to around 34 C (93 F) on Monday before rising again later next week.

Also Read

Google Doodle celebrates Dragon Boat Festival 2023, details inside

Blinkit to deliver boAt headphones and accessories within minutes

300 Pakistanis dead as boat capsizes in Greece: Here's what happened

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Everything you need to know about Indian celebs

Cooking gas explosion kills 31 people at barbecue restaurant in China

How changing Oscars best picture rules will affect contenders, theatres

Russia urges Wagner forces to return to 'points of permanent deployment'

Putin calls Prigozhin's armed rebellion a betrayal, vows to defend Russia

Putin addresses Russia after mercenary chief calls for rebellion call

Justice Dept proposes Dec trial date for Trump in classified documents case

Topics :ChinaBeijingHeatwave

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story