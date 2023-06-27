Home / World News / Belarus Prez says Prigozhin, who led rebellion in Russia, is in his country

Belarus Prez says Prigozhin, who led rebellion in Russia, is in his country

Russian authorities said on Tuesday they have closed a criminal investigation into the aborted armed rebellion led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and are pressing no charges against

AP Belarus
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company (Photo: AP)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 9:14 PM IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed on Tuesday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the mercenary group Wagner, has arrived in Belarus after a short-lived armed mutiny in Russia.

Prigozhin's exile in Belarus had been announced by the Kremlin earlier as part of the deal that ended the rebellion.

Lukashenko on Tuesday said Prigozhin has moved to Belarus and he and some of his troops would be welcome to stay in Belarus for some time at their own expense.

Russian authorities said on Tuesday they have closed a criminal investigation into the aborted armed rebellion led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and are pressing no charges against him or his troops.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said its investigation found that those involved in the mutiny, which lasted less than 24 hours after Prigozhin declared it on Friday, ceased activities directed at committing the crime, so the case would not be pursued.

It was the latest twist in a series of stunning events that have brought the gravest threat so far to President Vladimir Putin's grip on power amid the 16-month-old war in Ukraine.

Over the weekend, the Kremlin pledged not to prosecute Prigozhin and his fighters after he stopped the revolt on Saturday, even though Putin had branded them as traitors and authorities rushed to fortify Moscow's defences as the mutineers approached the capital.

The charge of mounting an armed mutiny is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Prigozhin escaping prosecution poses a stark contrast to how the Kremlin has treated those staging anti-government protests in Russia, where many opposition figures have gotten long sentences in notoriously harsh penal colonies.

The whereabouts of Prigozhin remained a mystery on Tuesday. The Kremlin has said he would be exiled to neighbouring Belarus.

Topics :Vladimir PutinBelarusRussia

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

