Bank of America to expand in 4 US states, closing gap with JPMorgan



Bank of America will open new financial centers in Nebraska, Wisconsin, Alabama and Louisiana as part of a four-year expansion across nine markets, including Louisville, Milwaukee and New Orleans.

The two banks have been buoyed by resilient consumers and small businesses, while bringing in more income from clients' interest payments as the Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs.

The openings will give BofA a retail presence in 39 states, compared with JPMorgan, the largest U.S. lender, which has branches in 49 states.



"By expanding our capabilities in these markets, we are able to better serve clients, and help drive local community growth," CEO Brian Moynihan said in a statement.

Consumer banking accounted for 38% of BofA's net income in the first quarter. The new branches aim to bring its services -- which include banking, lending and brokerage -- under one roof.



Inflation is still higher than the Federal Reserve wants, which means the central bank will need to keep raising rates, he said. The bank predicts a "mild recession" for the U.S. in the first part of next year, with two quarters of negative growth, Moynihan said an interview with CNN on Tuesday.



It is renovating locations with larger waiting areas, office spaces for client meetings and less prominent teller windows.

BofA's network has shrunk to 3,800 branches from 6,100 in the last decade, while its consumer deposits have almost doubled to $1 trillion.



"We have put in place almost 30,000 bankers and specialists that help clients every day with their life priorities," Aron Levine, its president of preferred banking, told Reuters.

That corresponds to a 50% decline in foot traffic for transactions from 2019, versus a 90% surge in appointments.