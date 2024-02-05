Best yet to come: Zuckerberg recaps Facebook journey on its 20th birthday

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Launch of Facebook in 2004 Following its launch, Facebook was a hit in ushering in a new era of communication methods. The social media platform was established by Zuckerberg and co-founders Dustin Moskovitz and Eduardo Saverin.
On December 1 that year, the platform hit 1 million active users, marking a key milestone. Gradually, more features were added to the platform, including adding photos in 2005 and a news feed, in a bid to increase user engagement.
Facebook on decline recently However, the platform has seen a decline in growth in recent years. With increased competition from popular apps like TikTok and Instagram, Facebook has now turned into a hangout platform for the "older" generations, according to experts, though the company refuses the claim.
In February 2022, Facebook's total number of users declined for the first time to 1.9 billion in the December quarter, a half-a-million drop from the previous September quarter.
