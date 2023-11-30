Home / World News / Bhutan votes in preliminary round of elections, results likely on Friday

Bhutan votes in preliminary round of elections, results likely on Friday

Nearly half a million of the country's fewer than 800,000 people are eligible to vote for the five political parties that are in the fray

Photo: Twitter
Reuters KATHMANDU

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bhutan began voting on Thursday in the preliminary round of national elections to choose two political parties that will contest the fourth free vote since democracy was established in the Himalayan kingdom 15 years ago.
 
Nestled between China and India, Bhutan is known for its Gross National Happiness (GNH) index, an economic gauge that takes into account factors normally ignored by gross domestic product measures, like recreation and emotional well-being.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nearly half a million of the country's fewer than 800,000 people are eligible to vote for the five political parties that are in the fray.
 
The two parties that win the highest number of votes will qualify for the final round of the election to the 47-member National Assembly, set to take place on Jan. 9.
 
Voting started at 8 a.m. (0200 hours GMT) and will close at 4 p.m. Results are expected by Friday, the Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB) said.
 
I am rushing to the polling centre to cast my vote, said Karma, a voter who uses one name and hails from Punakha, located 55 km (34 miles) north east of the capital Thimphu.
 
Analysts say all five political parties have vowed to boost the $3 billion economy that is dependent on aid and tourism.
 
Their other pledges are also similar, such as promising to tap the country's vast potential to generate hydro-electric power and to boost agricultural growth.
 
Bhutan, which is roughly the size of Switzerland, has deep economic and trade relations with its southern neighbor, India, which is its biggest donor.
 

Also Read

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 result declared; see details

Chhattisgarh elections 2023 LIVE: Voting concludes, sealing of EVMs begins

Atishi submits preliminary report to Delhi CM on charges against chief secy

Incessant rainfall in Bhutan linked to Assam floods, say Officials

SAFF Championship: Lebanon crush Bhutan, move closer to the semi-finals

India achieved the extraordinary during its G20 presidency, says PM Modi

Alibaba Group's value dips below upstart PDD's in landmark for China

US House Committee approves 'Resolve Tibet Act' for Tibet-China dispute

China's factory and services activity shrinks in sign of recovery woes

Disney to keep TV stations, says CEO Bob Iger, in reversal from July

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BhutanElectionsvoting

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story