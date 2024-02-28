Home / World News / Biden govt taps $366M to fund clean energy for native tribes, rural areas

Biden govt taps $366M to fund clean energy for native tribes, rural areas

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called the announcement historic at a clean energy tribal summit in Southern California that began Tuesday

This is the largest amount that the Department of Energy has awarded to tribes for energy projects, she said | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Washington

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 7:40 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The federal government will fund 17 projects across the US to expand access to renewable energy on Native American reservations and in other rural areas, the Biden administration announced on Tuesday.

The $366 million plan will fund solar, battery storage and hydropower projects in sparsely populated regions where electricity can be costly and unreliable. The money comes from a $1 trillion infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed in 2021.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called the announcement historic at a clean energy tribal summit in Southern California that began Tuesday.

This is the largest amount that the Department of Energy has awarded to tribes for energy projects, she said.

About a fifth of homes in the Navajo Nation located in northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah do not have access to electricity, the US Department of Energy estimates. Nearly a third of homes that have electricity on Native American reservations in the US report monthly outages, according to the Biden administration.

The announcement comes as Native tribes in Nevada and Arizona fight to protect their lands and sacred sites amid the Biden administration's expansion of renewable energy. It also comes days after federal regulators granted Native American tribes more authority to block hydropower projects on their land.

The Biden administration will only secure funding for the 17 projects after negotiating with project applicants, federal officials said.

The projects span across 20 states and involve 30 tribes. They include $30 million to provide energy derived from plants to wildfire-prone communities in the Sierra Nevada mountains in California and $32 million to build solar and hydropower to a Native American tribe in Washington state.

Another $27 million will go toward constructing a hydroelectric plant to serve a tribal village in Alaska, while $57 million will provide solar power and storage for health centers in rural parts of the Southeast, including in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

Also Read

Biden rule aims to reduce methane emissions, targeting oil and gas industry

India's power demand for ACs to exceed total consumption of Africa: IEA

Anyay kaal caused real economic distress in India's rural areas: Congress

3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit

India among five major global economies in race to reach net-zero

Apple meets DOJ antitrust chief in last-ditch bid to avoid expected suit

85% of small US businesses show optimism for growth in 2024: Survey

EAM meets Nepal foreign secy, expresses delight over progress in ties

US prez Biden urges Congress leaders to move quickly as govt shutdown looms

US Army slashing 5% jobs in major revamp to prepare for future wars

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Joe Bidenclean energyUnited States

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story