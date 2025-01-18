Biden's final days in office: Ceasefire deal, Ukraine, clemency, and more

As President Joe Biden’s term nears conclusion, the outgoing administration has introduced several significant policies in the final days, many aimed at preserving Biden’s legacy and pushing forward his priorities. As Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, here's a look at Biden's last days in the White House and last-minute policy changes.

Gaza cease-fire deal

One of the most notable achievements of Biden’s final days in office has been a ceasefire agreement brokered between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. In an unprecedented collaboration, President Biden worked closely with President-elect Trump to push for a halt to the ongoing conflict, which had devastated the region. In a rare moment of cooperation, the two leaders instructed their teams to work together in securing an agreement that aims to end the violence and facilitate the release of hostages held by Hamas for over a year.

The ceasefire deal is set to take effect on January 19, a day before Biden hands over the presidency to Trump. This marks a significant diplomatic achievement as the two men, often at odds, set aside their differences to bring about peace.

Ukraine

Biden approved key military aid to Ukraine, including long-range missiles and anti-personnel mines, to aid Ukraine's fight against Russia. He also imposed new sanctions on Russia’s energy sector. Biden’s administration was focused on securing congressional approval for further US aid to Ukraine, which Trump has expressed skepticism about.

Cuba

In a shift from previous administrations, Biden’s team decided to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism on Thursday, January 16. This move was tied to easing economic penalties on Cuba as part of a deal that was expected to help free jailed protesters. Some critics, like Mauricio Claver-Carone, who served as Trump’s envoy for Latin America, argued that this decision favoured authoritarian regimes in Cuba.

Deportation protections

To strengthen his administration’s immigration policies, President Biden extended deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of individuals from Sudan, Ukraine, El Salvador, and Venezuela. This extension makes it significantly more difficult for President-elect Donald Trump to swiftly reverse these protections, which provide temporary relief from deportation for individuals who were granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS). With Trump having pledged to initiate mass deportations upon assuming office, Biden’s actions serve as a final push to protect vulnerable populations in the face of anticipated policy changes.

Clemency

Biden has also taken bold steps in the realm of criminal justice, using his final days to address sentencing disparities and offer clemency to a large number of individuals. Last month, the president commuted the sentences of nearly all federal death row inmates, converting their sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Biden’s actions stand in stark contrast to Trump, who has supported the death penalty and called for its expansion during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Biden also commuted the sentences of 1,500 individuals on home confinement, marking the largest number of commutations granted by any president in a single day. These individuals were previously incarcerated under harsher sentences, many of which would be deemed excessive under current legal standards.

Furthermore, on Friday, Biden extended commutations to nearly 2,500 non-violent drug offenders, seeking to address the issue of "disproportionately long sentences" handed down in previous decades.

‘Unconditional’ pardon for son Hunter Biden

In a personal and highly contentious move, President Biden granted an "unconditional" pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, who was facing sentencing in two criminal cases. Despite earlier ruling out the possibility of a pardon for his son, Biden issued the official pardon in what he called a response to what he perceived as a "miscarriage of justice" in Hunter's legal battles. Hunter Biden had pleaded guilty to tax charges earlier in September and was convicted of being an illegal drug user in possession of a firearm in June. This made him the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a crime.

Coastal drilling ban

In a major environmental initiative, President Biden last week announced a ban on new oil and gas drilling across over 625 million acres of US coastal waters. This ban is intended to protect the environment, safeguard public health, and curb the impacts of climate change. However, the decision has already faced significant opposition from Trump, who dismissed it as “ridiculous” and promised to revoke the ban once he takes office. The move reflects Biden’s ongoing commitment to environmental justice, but its long-term impact is uncertain given the incoming administration’s stance on fossil fuel development.

Creation of national monuments

On the environmental front, Biden created two national monuments in California this month, protecting more than 848,000 acres of desert and mountainous land from mining, drilling, and energy development. The new monuments will preserve these natural landscapes and prevent large-scale projects such as wind, solar, and oil drilling in the region. This decision is another attempt to safeguard the environment and promote conservation efforts.

Student loan forgiveness

To address the growing student debt crisis, the Biden administration announced this week that it had cancelled student loans for more than 150,000 borrowers, bringing the total number of loan forgiveness recipients under his administration to over five million. The cancellation has been widely praised by those burdened with student debt, although critics argue that such measures may encourage fiscal irresponsibility.

Federal employee policy changes

Biden has also focused on issues affecting federal workers in his final days. In December, the Social Security Administration and the American Federation of Government Employees reached an agreement that would allow federal employees to continue working remotely until 2029. This decision, aimed at improving work-life balance and productivity, has drawn ire from some of Trump’s advisers, who are focused on reducing the number of federal employees.

Additionally, Biden signed bipartisan legislation that will provide full Social Security benefits to public-sector retirees who currently receive a reduced level of benefits. This move is part of Biden’s efforts to support public workers and improve their financial security, marking a rare point of bipartisan agreement in an often-divided political climate.

Trump and his team have already signalled their intention to challenge many of these policy changes in court and among other relevant authorities.