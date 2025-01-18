Donald Trump to be sworn in as 47th US President: Date, time and key events

Donald Trump will take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States, with JD Vance being sworn in as the vice-president, on Monday. The ceremony will take place at the US Capitol in Washington DC, starting at 12:00 PM local time.

Trump inauguration falls on Martin Luther King Jr Day

This inauguration day falls on Martin Luther King Jr Day, a federal holiday, and marks the first time in this century that a US president will take the oath on such a holiday. While January 20 is traditionally the set date for inaugurations, if it falls on a Sunday, it is moved to the following day. This year, the event is adjusted due to the holiday overlap, creating special scheduling considerations.

Ceremony moved indoors due to cold weather

Due to dangerously cold temperatures expected in Washington DC, President-elect Trump has announced that the inauguration ceremony will be moved indoors. He confirmed that the swearing-in, along with speeches and prayers, will take place in the Capitol Rotunda, just as Ronald Reagan's inauguration did in 1985 under similar weather conditions.

“I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather,” Trump said in a post on his platform Truth Social.

Trump also announced that Capital One Arena will be opened for live viewing of the event, and to host the Presidential Parade. After his swearing-in, Trump plans to join the crowd at the arena. This follows reports that his team is working on alternative venues, including the arena, for certain parts of the inauguration festivities, with Trump also hosting a rally there on Sunday.

“We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my swearing in,” he added.

Trump's inauguration: Events schedule

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States will take place on January 20, 2025, with several events scheduled throughout the day:

Saturday, Jan 18: Reception and fireworks show

Trump National Golf Club (Sterling, Virginia): A reception and fireworks show will mark the official start of the inauguration weekend.

Sunday, Jan 19: Honour and rally

Arlington National Cemetery ceremony: A wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to honour fallen soldiers.

Make America great again victory rally: Trump will host a rally at Washington DC's Capital One Arena at 3 pm EST, with free tickets available on a first-come basis.

Candlelight dinner: A formal dinner will take place with Trump expected to deliver a speech.

Monday, Jan 20: Inauguration day

5:00 am: Security screenings open at the National Mall for attendees.

Morning service: A non-partisan service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington DC, followed by a meeting for tea between Donald and Melania Trump and President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House.

9:30 am: Live performances, including Carrie Underwood singing "America the Beautiful," on the West Lawn of the Capitol building.

12:00 pm: Trump will be sworn into office. He will give his inaugural address at this time.

Trump’s inauguration: Post-swearing in

Ceremonial farewell: The outgoing president and vice-president will depart.

Senate signing ceremony: Trump will sign key documents in the Senate chamber.

JCCIC congressional luncheon: A luncheon at the Capitol's Statuary Hall attended by top officials.

Military Review: Trump will review military regiments on the Capitol’s east steps.

3:00 pm: The presidential parade will take place along Pennsylvania Avenue, featuring military regiments, marching bands, and floats.

Evening events: Trump will attend three inaugural balls: The Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball, and the Starlight Ball.

Tuesday, Jan 21: National Prayer Service

10:00 am: The inauguration events will conclude with a National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Trump's inauguration: Where to watch

The inauguration will be broadcast live on major news channels such as ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, C-SPAN, and Fox News. It will also be available via live streaming on various platforms.

Trump's inauguration: Tickets

Tickets for the inauguration were distributed earlier in the week by members of Congress to allocate to their constituents. Most ticket applications have now closed.