Hostage exchange, withdrawal, ceasefire: What the 3-phase Gaza deal entails

Outgoing US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday the successful negotiation of a ceasefire-for-hostages agreement between Israel and Hamas, which ended more than 15 months of conflict. The deal, finalised after months of discussions, consists of three phases: A full ceasefire, Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza, and the release of hostages, including Americans.

Israeli diplomatic officials stated that on Monday evening, the country was in the “advanced stages of negotiations” with Hamas for a ceasefire agreement, which would involve the release of some hostages taken on October 7, 2023.

The officials briefed military and diplomatic reporters, saying that while progress had been made in talks mediated by Qatar and Egypt, ‘the deal is not finalised’. They attributed the progress to the weakening of the Iranian-led Axis in West Asia, particularly the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria and the defeat of Hezbollah in Lebanon, which increased pressure on Hamas, according to a report by Times of Israel.

The first stage of the potential agreement would see the release of 33 ‘humanitarian’ hostages, including children, women, female soldiers, the elderly, and the sick. Israeli officials believe that most of these 33 individuals are still alive, although some may have perished. Jerusalem has not yet confirmed their status, the news report said.

If the first stage is completed, Israel will start negotiations for the second phase on the 16th day of the deal's implementation, which will aim to free the remaining hostages, including male soldiers and military-aged men, as well as the bodies of deceased captives. As of now, 94 of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 remain in Gaza, with at least 34 confirmed dead by the IDF, the news report said.

First phase: Ceasefire and hostage release

Biden explained the ceasefire deal’s structure, stating, “The deal is structured in three phases.” The first phase would last six weeks and include “a full and complete ceasefire”. During this phase, “a number of hostages” held by Hamas, including women, the elderly, and the sick, would be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

In the first six weeks, Israeli forces would withdraw from ‘all’ populated areas of Gaza, allowing Palestinians to return to their neighbourhoods. Biden confirmed that humanitarian aid deliveries would increase significantly, with hundreds of trucks entering Gaza each day. He noted that the ceasefire would continue “as long as the negotiations continue”.

Most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced due to Israeli evacuation orders, airstrikes, and on-the-ground fighting.

Second Phase: Ceasefire and all hostage release

According to Biden, phase two would establish a permanent end to the war, with the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners. Additionally, all Israeli forces would be withdrawn from Gaza, and the temporary ceasefire would become permanent.

Negotiations for the second and third phases are expected to begin on the 16th day of the ceasefire.

Hamas initially took 251 hostages in its October 7 attack on Israel. While 94 are still held in Gaza, Israel believes that only 60 of them are alive. In return for these hostages, Israel is likely to release around 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Third phase: Reconstruction of Gaza

The final stage of the agreement would focus on Gaza’s reconstruction, a process that could take years. The bodies of any remaining hostages who died during captivity would also be returned to their families.

Biden concluded, “Those who have followed the negotiations can attest that the road to this deal has not been easy. I have worked in foreign policy for decades. This is one of the toughest negotiations that I have ever experienced. I have reached this point because of the pressure that Israel built on Hamas, backed by the US.”