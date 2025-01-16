Renault 2024 sales volume grows 1.3% with 2.26 mn vehicles, most hybrids

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sales growth, however, slowed sharply from the 9 per cent rise recorded in 2023, as the global auto sector faced a challenging year with inflation weighing on consumer appetite

Renault
9 per cent of Renault's European sales were electric vehicles, rising to 12 per cent in the fourth quarter (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters PARIS
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
French automaker Renault said on Thursday that sales grew by 1.3 per cent in 2024, with a strong fourth quarter driven by new launches helping to offset weak demand earlier in the year. 
Sales growth, however, slowed sharply from the 9 per cent rise recorded in 2023, as the global auto sector faced a challenging year with inflation weighing on consumer appetite for new vehicles and surplus production in China flooding the market. 
Top European car maker Volkswagen said on Tuesday its sales fell 2.3 per cent last year as it struggled to cut costs at home and fight a price war in China, its biggest market. 
Renault, which mainly sells in Europe, said it sold 2.26 million vehicles, with a growing share made up of hybrids and electric vehicles that helped it lift sales by 6.1 per cent in the fourth quarter. 
Overall, 9 per cent of the group's European sales were electric vehicles, rising to 12 per cent in the fourth quarter. 
For the Renault brand, which accounts for more than two-thirds of group sales, electric vehicles made up 16 per cent of European volumes in the fourth quarter, Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of the Renault brand told reporters. 

Almost 20 per cent of Renault's sales this year will need to be electric vehicles to comply with tough new European targets on carbon emissions. 
The company reports 2024 financial results on Feb 20. 
First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

