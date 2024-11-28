Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Biden prepares $725 million arms package for Ukraine, says US officials

Biden prepares $725 million arms package for Ukraine, says US officials

Although more than 160 countries have signed a treaty banning their use, Kyiv has been asking for them since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in early 2022 and Russian forces have used them on

Joe Biden, Biden
The contents and size of the package could change in the coming days ahead of Biden's expected signature. (Photo: PTI)
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 9:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Joe Biden's administration is preparing a $725 million weapons package for Ukraine, two US officials said on Wednesday, as the outgoing president seeks to bolster the government in Kyiv before leaving office in January. 
According to an official familiar with the plan, the Biden administration plans to provide a variety of anti-tank weapons from US stocks to blunt Russia's advancing troops, including land mines, drones, Stinger missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). 
The package is also expected to include cluster munitions, which are typically found in Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets fired by HIMARS launchers, according to the notification, seen by Reuters. 
The formal notification to Congress of the weapons package could come as soon as Monday, one official said. 
The contents and size of the package could change in the coming days ahead of Biden's expected signature. 
It marks a steep uptick in size from Biden's recent use of so-called Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which allows the US to draw from current weapons stocks to help allies in an emergency. 

More From This Section

Google seeks to undo Fortnite-maker Epic Games antitrust win over App Store

Mexico must stop flow of illegal immigrants into US, says Donald Trump

US FTC opens antitrust investigation in several Microsoft businesses

US mission to Pakistan issues security alert, cites threat to Serena Hotel

Uber faces US FTC consumer protection investigation over subscriptions

Recent PDA announcements have typically ranged from $125 million to $250 million. Biden has an estimated $4 billion to $5 billion in PDA already authorized by Congress that he is expected to use before Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20. 
The United States has not exported landmines in decades, and their use is controversial because of the potential harm to civilians.  Although more than 160 countries have signed a treaty banning their use, Kyiv has been asking for them since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in early 2022 and Russian forces have used them on the front lines. 
Russian forces currently are making gains in Ukraine at the fastest rate since the early days of the 2022 invasion, taking an area half the size of London over the past month, analysts and war bloggers said this week. 
The United States expects Ukraine to use the mines in its own territory, though it has committed not to use them in areas populated with its own civilians. 
Trump on Wednesday tapped Keith Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general who presented him with a plan to end the war in Ukraine, to serve as special envoy for the conflict. Quickly winding down the Ukraine war was one of Trump's central campaign promises, though he has avoided discussing how he would do so.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Biden admin readies China's chip curbs that stop short of earlier proposals

Attacks on minorities in B'desh: Indian-Americans urge Biden to intervene

White House pressing Ukraine to draft 18-yr-old men to battle Russia

Trump's team claims credit for Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal by Biden

Trump signs agreement with Biden WH to begin formal transition handoff

Topics :Joe BidenUkraineUS RussiaRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story