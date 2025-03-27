Will AI take over jobs? Bill Gates lists three professions that are safe

The rise of artificial intelligence is no longer a distant possibility. It is reshaping industries faster than ever imagined. While AI promises efficiency and innovation, it also sparks concerns about widespread job displacement. Tech billionaire Bill Gates has warned that AI will automate many roles, leaving countless workers at risk. However, not all professions will succumb to AI’s dominance.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s The Tonight Show, Gates identified three key fields that, at least for now, remain beyond AI’s reach.

Coders: Architects of AI

Ironically, the people responsible for developing AI systems are among those whose jobs remain secure. While AI can generate code, it lacks the precision, adaptability, and problem-solving abilities required for complex software development. Gates believed human programmers will continue to play a critical role in refining, debugging, and advancing AI itself. In other words, AI may assist in coding, but it still needs skilled professionals to guide its evolution.

Energy experts

The energy sector is complex for AI to handle independently. From oil and nuclear power to renewable energy solutions, industry experts must navigate regulatory challenges, develop sustainable strategies, and respond to unpredictable global demands. While AI can enhance efficiency and provide analytical insights, Gates said that human decision-making remains irreplaceable — especially in crisis management and long-term energy planning. For now, energy professionals continue to be indispensable.

Assisting biologists

In medical research and scientific discovery, biologists rely on intuition, creativity, and critical thinking — skills AI has yet to master. While AI can process vast datasets and aid in disease diagnosis, it cannot formulate groundbreaking hypotheses or make intuitive leaps that drive scientific breakthroughs. Gates predicted that biologists will remain essential in pushing the boundaries of medicine and understanding life’s complexities, with AI serving as a powerful tool rather than a replacement.

Future of work: Adapt or be replaced

While these professions appear safe for now, Gates acknowledged that AI’s impact on the job market will continue to evolve in ways we cannot yet predict. Just as past technological revolutions reshaped industries, AI will redefine the skills that remain valuable. Those working in coding, energy, and biology may have some job security, but for everyone else, the message is clear: “Adapt, innovate, and prepare for a future where AI is not just a tool, but a competitor”.