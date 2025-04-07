Billionaires Ackman, Druckenmiller call Trump tariffs a 'mistake'

By Harry Brumpton

Bill Ackman and Stanley Druckenmiller condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to launch expansive global tariffs, which have plunged markets into chaos.

“I do not support tariffs exceeding 10 per cent which I made abundantly clear in the interview you cite,” Druckenmiller wrote Sunday, replying to a clip of an earlier interview with CNBC. Bloomberg News couldn’t independently verify his account. The new trade regime is a “mistake,” said Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square and vocal Trump supporter, in a post on X. Druckenmiller, the former George Soros protégé and longtime deficit hawk, also took to the platform to write a rare post expanding on criticisms he made of the policies from an interview in January.

The widening criticism — including from Trump ally Ackman — came as Trump offered no indication he was prepared to claw back a punishing trade overhaul set to begin on April 9 that has pummeled markets.

“I strongly believe launching tariffs on April 9th against the entire world — massively in excess of what we are being charged — is a mistake,” Ackman wrote in a post on X.

For Ackman, the comments mark the sharpest divergence yet by one of the President’s top Wall Street backers, who announced his support for Trump following an attempted assassination in July during the campaign trail.

“We will be buyers of great businesses at highly discounted prices which will benefit us and our investors over the long term,” according to the post.

Ackman said Trump’s attempt to strike deals while the market is collapsing doesn’t help his negotiating position.

“Whoever is recommending that idea to our president should be fired promptly,” he added.