A new moon represents the phase when the moon's Earth-facing side is completely shaded, in contrast to a full moon, which completely illuminates it with sunlight. Sadly, due to the lack of significant illumination, the Black Moon will hugely remain invisible. In the field of astronomy, the term "Black Moon" is not officially recognized, but it has two common definitions. The first definition, according to Time and Date, refers to the occurrence of a second new moon within a single month. The third new moon in a season with four new moons is included in the second definition.

Black Moon 2023: When Due to the relatively unusual phenomenon, Earth did not even record many Black Moons in 2021. The Black Moon for this year will occur on May 19, 2023, according to the seasonal definition of the term. Then again, the next occurrence of the Black Moon, in light of the definition of the second new moon in a scheduled month, is set to occur on December 30, 2024.



