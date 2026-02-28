Blackstone CEO Schwarzman takes home a near-record $1.24 billion in 2025

By Preeti Singh

Blackstone Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman took home $1.24 billion last year, just shy of his record $1.27 billion in 2022.

He collected $1.1 billion in dividends alone from his roughly 20 per cent stake in the world’s biggest alternative asset manager, according to an annual filing on Friday. He earned an additional $125.6 million, mostly through incentive fees and the share of fund profits known as carried interest.

The payday underscores how the biggest alternative asset managers have insulated themselves from a rough spell in private equity, having diversified well beyond their roots into additional strategies such as credit, real estate and infrastructure. Schwarzman’s earnings from the firm he co-founded about four decades ago have made him one of the world’s richest people, with a net worth of about $44.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

But the executives also benefited as long-dormant deal markets began to thaw after the Federal Reserve began cutting interest rates. Like some of its peers, Blackstone cashed out of more deals in 2025 than a year earlier. President Jon Gray has predicted 2026 will be the “year of the IPO” and said dealmaking is hitting escape velocity. Even as Schwarzman, 79, remains firmly in charge, Gray, 56, is shaping the firm into an investing superstore for a wide range of customers, including institutional and retail clients. Gray took home a total of $302.6 million last year, including $206.5 million of dividends and $96.1 million of carried interest and stock awards.