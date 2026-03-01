Blasts, gunfire heard in Kabul as Afghan-Pakistan clashes enter day 4

Blasts and gunfire were heard in Kabul on Sunday, a Reuters journalist in he Afghan capital said, as fighting between Afghanistan and Pakistan entered a fourth day.

Explosions echoed across parts of the city before sunrise, followed by bursts of gunfire, the journalist said.

It was not immediately clear what had been targeted or whether there were casualties.

Taliban administration spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the sounds were the result of Afghan forces targeting Pakistani aircraft over the capital.

"Air defence attacks were carried out in Kabul against Pakistani aircraft. Kabul residents should not be concerned," Mujahid said.