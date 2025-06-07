Body of Thai hostage taken on Oct 7 recovered from Gaza, says Israel

Israel says it has retrieved the body of a Thai hostage kidnapped into Gaza on Oct 7, 2023.

The Prime Minister's office said Saturday that the body of Thai citizen Nattapong Pinta was returned to Israel in a special military operation.

Pinta was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz and killed in captivity near the start of the war, said the government. Thais were the largest group of foreigners held captive by Hamas militants.

ALSO READ: Israel strikes Beirut suburbs targeting Hezbollah drone production sites

This comes two days after the bodies of two Israeli-American hostages were retrieved.

Fifty-five hostages remain in Gaza, of whom Israel says more than half are dead.