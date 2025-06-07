Home / World News / Body of Thai hostage taken on Oct 7 recovered from Gaza, says Israel

Body of Thai hostage taken on Oct 7 recovered from Gaza, says Israel

This comes two days after the bodies of two Israeli-American hostages were retrieved

Israel Flag, Israel
Fifty-five hostages remain in Gaza, of whom Israel says more than half are dead. | (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Tel Aviv
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Israel says it has retrieved the body of a Thai hostage kidnapped into Gaza on Oct 7, 2023.

The Prime Minister's office said Saturday that the body of Thai citizen Nattapong Pinta was returned to Israel in a special military operation.

Pinta was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz and killed in captivity near the start of the war, said the government. Thais were the largest group of foreigners held captive by Hamas militants.

ALSO READ: Israel strikes Beirut suburbs targeting Hezbollah drone production sites

This comes two days after the bodies of two Israeli-American hostages were retrieved.

Fifty-five hostages remain in Gaza, of whom Israel says more than half are dead.

The defence minister said Saturday that Pinta's body was retrieved from the Rafah area. He had come to Israel from Thailand to work in agriculture.

On Thursday, Israel retrieved the bodies of Judih Weinstein and Gad Haggai, both of whom had Israeli and US citizenship.

This comes as Israel continues its operation in Gaza. At least 22 people were killed by Israeli strikes overnight Friday into Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Can American pope bring US-style fundraising to fix Vatican finances?

Stopped war between India and Pakistan, it could have gone nuclear: Trump

Trump's expanding use of emergency powers raises alarms among experts

'Racist, hostile and against global law': Iran slams Trump's travel ban

Democratic states strengthen laws to counter Trump's immigration crackdown

Topics :Israel-PalestineisraelGazaGaza conflictHamas

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story