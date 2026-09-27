Boeing identifies issue with 737 Max software that may prompt delays

By Will Guisbond

Boeing Co. said it identified an issue with the 737 Max jet’s navigation system that could increase pilot workload during landing and may delay the arrival of its latest narrowbody models.

“Last month, we informed all 737 operators about a software issue where pilots may not have access to automated flight guidance during a specific landing scenario,” Boeing said in a statement. “We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases.”

The US Federal Aviation Administration separately said it was convening a review board to determine whether the glitch presents a flight-safety issue. If it does, that could delay certification of Boeing’s new 737 Max 10 and complicate the entry into service of the recently approved Max 7.